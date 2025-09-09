Prep roundup: Lilli DeLeon hits 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs for Ferris; Noella Migliuri with 34 assists for Gonzaga Prep volleyball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls Soccer

University 3, Ferris 1: Addison Cox tallied a goal and an assist, and the Titans (2-0-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Rachel Jones stopped seven for Ferris.

Ridgeline 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Lydia Lynn, Brooke Goroski and Allie Stock scored a goal apiece and the Falcons (2-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1).

West Valley 2, Mead 0: Jenna Howe scored a goal and assisted on another late in the second half to help the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Panthers (1-2).

Mt. Spokane 1, Lewis and Clark 1: Emery Baker scored the equalizer in the 20th minute and the Wildcats (0-0-2) tied the visiting Tigers (0-0-1). Tigers opened the scoring on a corner kick as Ruby Shaw headed in a goal.

Quincy 4, Deer Park 0: The visiting Jackrabbits (2-0) scored four times in the second half and beat the Stags (0-1). Deer park goalie Kayce Umbach made 13 saves.

Northwest Christian 5, Lakeside 4: Claire Wichman scored five goals and the Crusaders (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2). Lainee Higgins scored two goals and had an assist for Lakeside.

Slowpitch Softball

Ferris 27, Gonzaga Prep 14 (6): Lilli DeLeon went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, and the visiting Saxons (2-0) beat the Bullpups (0-2). Gen Jacobson and Hannah Nafzgar added home runs for Ferris. Nenah Ainsworth hit a home run with three RBIs for G-Prep.

Deer Park 19, East Valley 18: Jillian Marshall knocked in Kapri Bailey with the go-ahead run with a single in the bottom of the sixth, and the Stags (1-2, 1-0) held off the Knights (0-2, 0-1). Makenzie Reynolds went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs for Deer Park. JC Weger went 4 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs for East Valley.

Lewis and Clark 17, Cheney 0 (5): Evelyn Berry went 2 for 2 with a double and five RBIs, and the Tigers (1-1) shut out the visiting Blackhawks (1-2). Izzy Heister went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for LC.

Mt. Spokane 14, University 3 (5): Quincy Schuerman went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-1). Emme Bond added three hits, including a home run, and scored three times for Mt. Spokane. Hayden Wheeler finished 2 for 2 with a double and a run for U-Hi.

Central Valley 31, North Central 5 (5): Shiloh McCoy went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and seven RBIs, and the Bears (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-3). Cora Donley went 3 for 5 with a home run, four runs and four RBIs for CV. Zoe Nowaski and Vivian Guler had RBI hits for NC.

Ridgeline 15, Shadle Park 12: Ava Nevils went 3 for 4 with a homer, double, two runs and five RBIs, and the Falcons (3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-1). Millie Dobyns had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Ridgeline. Laniya Mawdsley doubled and knocked in three, while Abby Smith had four hits and four runs for Shadle.

Mead 20, Rogers 1 (5): Leah Juarez went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, and the visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2). Mia Martin, Hope Murdock and Ava Cheney knocked in three runs each for Mead.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Noella Migliuri engineered 34 assists and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) defeated the Bears (0-1). Lydia Daines led Central Valley with 18 assists.

Mead 3, Ferris 0: Mercedes Gilroy had 10 kills and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Saxons (0-2). KJ Jacobson had 19 assists for Ferris.

Medical Lake 3, North Central 0: Mary Plute had seven kills and five digs, and the visiting Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-2). Jaidyn Tonasket had four kills and two aces for North Central.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark, 0: Kela Williams had six aces and 24 digs, and the visiting Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1, 0-1). Lovie Eastep-Harris had 16 digs and an ace for LC.

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Jasmyne Washington had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (1-0) shut out the Highlanders (1-2). Teagan Schroeder had eight kills, an ace and a block for Shadle Park.

Cheney 3, Deer Park 0: Mairyn O’Regan had eight kills and the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) defeated the Stags (0-1). Jacey Boesel led Deer Park with 27 digs, 11 assists and four aces.

University 3, Clarkston 0: Ashlynn Aason had 13 kills plus five aces and the Titans (2-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-2). Lexi Roberts had eight assists for Clarkston.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Ridgeline 0: Hannah Shafer delivered 30 assists and the visiting Vikings (5-0) defeated the Falcons (0-1).

Lakeside 3, East Valley 0: Neely Pedersen had 13 assists, and the Eagles (3-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-2). Victoria Smyth led East Valley with 11 digs and three kills.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Waitsburg 0: Morgan Lentz served 22 aces and the visiting Vikings (1-0, 1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B match. Elena Flansburg added seven kills for Garfield-Palouse.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott 0: Bradyn Henley served three aces and added two blocks to lift the visiting Nighthawks (1-0, 1-0) over the Eagles (0-1, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B match. Sophie Anderson had six assists and a block for St. John-Endicott.

Dayton 3, Colton 0: The Bulldogs (1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in a Southeast 1B match.

St. George’s 3, Chewelah 2: Clara Breeze fired 11 kills and the visiting Dragons (2-0) beat the Cougars (0-2) in a Northeast 2B North match.

Upper Columbia Academy 5, Colfax 2: Lyla Libby had 15 kills and two blocks as the Lions (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) in a five-set NE2B match. Avery Andrus had seven kills, six aces and 12 digs for Colfax.

Lind-Ritzville 3, Warden 0: Zoe Galbreath had 26 assists and the Broncos (3-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1).