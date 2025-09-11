Rising country stars Warren Zeiders and Chayce Beckham to rock Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

Country risers Warren Zeiders and Chayce Beckham will take to the Northern Quest stage on Saturday.

Zeiders first found success with his viral hit “Ride the Lightning,” which has garnered hundreds of millions of views on TikTok and has been certified platinum.

Zeiders has also become known for songs like “Pretty Little Poison,” “Relapse” and “Love in Letting Go” with Lanie Gardner.

In his relatively short career, he has won the CMT Music Award for Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and has racked up over 2 billion career streams.

Beckham will also be joining Zeiders. In 2021, he won the 19th season of “American Idol,” in part thanks to his country chart-topping platinum single, “23.”

Beckham is known for songs like “Keeping Me Up All Night” and his new single “Ocean Blue.”

The two will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Doors open at 6. Tickets, starting at $48.94, can be purchased through the venue website.