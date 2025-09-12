Field Reports: Volunteers sought for Turnbull tree planting

From staff reports

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for help planting trees at the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge outside of Cheney next month as part of its annual volunteer-supported restoration work.

This year’s event will be Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the refuge. Volunteers will spend a half day helping staff plant native trees like aspen, hawthorn, serviceberry and cottonwood in the Jolly Jack unit of the refuge.

It’s a celebration both of National Refuge Week and National Public Lands Day.

Refuge staff will provide planting equipment, including gloves. Volunteers should provide their own food and water and wear long pants and close-toed shoes.

Those wishing to RSVP to the event can do so online. More information is available at fotnwr.org/activities.html.

Delta Waterfowl chapter plans annual banquet

The Eastern Washington chapter of Delta Waterfowl is having its annual banquet later this month.

The event is planned for Sept. 27 at the Shriners Event Center at 7217 W. Westbow Blvd.

A flyer for the event says there will be games, raffles, live and silent auctions to go with drinks and dinner.

The banquet raises money for the chapter’s work in Eastern Washington, which includes helping wildlife biologists with conservation projects. Earlier this month, the group helped band ducks and geese at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.