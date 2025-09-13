Mariners extra: Jorge Polanco is surging toward career-best season

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seattle Times reviews the week that was, highlighting key trends with the Mariners and ranking the top teams around the league.

Stat of the Week: 10

The Mariners’ 10 walkoff wins this season are tied for the most in MLB with the Brewers and Red Sox. The Mariners’ 47 walkoff victories since 2021 rank No. 1 in the majors.

Who’s Hot

Jorge Polanco just continues to rake, hitting .355 with 10 doubles, six homers, 17 RBI with a 1.117 OPS since Aug. 17. In 475 plate appearances this season, Polanco has 24 homers, 70 RBI, an .811 OPS and a career-best 131 OPS+ (100 is average). He entered Saturday with a streak of seven consecutive games with an extra-base hit, tied with Cal Raleigh for the longest by a Mariners player this season (June 17-24). Ken Griffey Jr. holds the franchise record with an extra-base hit in 10 straight games in July 1993, which featured a streak of eight straight games with a homer, tying the MLB record.

Who’s Not

It’s been a trying season for Luke Raley, who missed 61 games because of two injuries (oblique strain and back spasm) and just hasn’t been able to settle into a rhythm while getting only sporadic playing time. Raley had a career year last season, hitting 22 homers in 455 plate appearances, with a 3.2 bWAR. This season, he has four homers in 203 plate appearances and a minus-0.2 bWAR.

Prospect Watch

Jonny Farmelo, the Mariners’ No. 4-ranked prospect and No. 35 in the Baseball America Top 100, hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs for the Everett AquaSox in their 8-5 victory over the Eugene Emeralds in Game 3 of the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series on Friday night. Shortstop Felnin Celesten went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs on Friday. The AquaSox led the series 2-1 going into Game 4 Saturday night in Everett.

Ex-Mariner of the Week

No fewer than four ex-Mariners factored into the Rangers’ 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Mets on Saturday. The Rangers’ Rowdy Tellez, pinch-hitting for Dylan Moore, doubled off Edwin Díaz to drive in the tying run in the eighth inning, the third blown save of the season for Díaz. Former Seattle reliever Shawn Armstrong closed the door for his ninth save for the Rangers (79-70), who have won six in a row to remain within striking distance of the Mariners and Astros in a tight AL West race.

Power Rankings

1. Brewers (Last week: 1)

2. Phillies (Last week: 2)

3. Blue Jays (Last week: 3)

4. Tigers (Last week: 5)

Detroit got a big (but brief) scare when reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal left his start Friday with discomfort in his side, but medical imaging Saturday came back clean and he’s scheduled to make his next start.

5. Yankees (Last week: 7)

6. Dodgers (Last week: 6)

7. Cubs (Last week: 4)

8. Astros (Last week: 10)

A decisive week in the AL West begins in Houston on Monday when the Astros host the Rangers to begin a three-game series. The Mariners then open their final road series Friday at Houston’s Daikin Park, where the M’s took three of four from the Astros in May.

9. Mariners (Last week: 12)

Bullpen has been lights out during the homestand against the likes of the Cardinals and Angels. Can that continue on the road this week against two playoff contenders in Kansas City and Houston?

10. Red Sox (Last week: 8)

Loss of rookie sensation Roman Anthony (oblique strain) being felt in Boston, which has lost 5 of 8 since his injury.

11. Padres (Last week: 11)

12. Rangers (Last week: 13)

13. Giants (Last week: 17)

Justin Verlander’s late-season resurgence at age 42 (2.44 ERA in his last 10 starts) one of many unlikely storylines for a surging Giants team that was in sell mode at the trade deadline.

14. Guardians (Last week: 16)

15. Mets (Last week: 9)

Pressure’s mounting in New York for a Mets team with a $340 million payroll and, suddenly, an eight-game losing skid that has them on the verge of a playoff collapse.

16. Reds (Last week: 19)

17. Royals (Last week: 14)

KC’s already-thin rotation took another hit on Tuesday when veteran Michael Wacha was placed on the IL with a concussion suffered in an off-the-field incident.

18. Diamondbacks (Last week: 18)

19. Rays (Last week: 15)

20. Cardinals (Last week: 20)

21. A’s (Last week: 21)

22. Angels (Last week: 22)

23. Marlins (Last week: 23)

24. Orioles (Last week: 24)

25. Braves (Last week: 25)

26. Twins (Last week: 26)

27. Pirates (Last week: 27)

28. Nationals (Last week: 28)

29. White Sox (Last week: 29)

30. Rockies (Last week: 30)