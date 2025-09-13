The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
61°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix FS1

11 a.m.: NHRA: Reading Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Fran. OR Colorado at San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ESPN

Noon: Indiana at Atlanta ABC

2 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Tennessee CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Fox 28

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Kansas City Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Procore Championship Golf

Lacrosse, PLL

9:30 a.m.: New York at Denver ABC

Rugby, women’s World Cup

8 a.m.: Scotland at England CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Burnley USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta CBS Sports

Noon: La Liga: Barcelona at Valencia ESPN

Track and field

3:55 p.m.: World Athletics Championships CNBC / Peacock

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Baylor at Florida ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Trident Talk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota 92.5-FM

All events subject to change