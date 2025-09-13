On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix FS1
11 a.m.: NHRA: Reading Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Fran. OR Colorado at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Golden State at Minnesota ESPN
Noon: Indiana at Atlanta ABC
2 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Tennessee CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Fox 28
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Procore Championship Golf
Lacrosse, PLL
9:30 a.m.: New York at Denver ABC
Rugby, women’s World Cup
8 a.m.: Scotland at England CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Burnley USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta CBS Sports
Noon: La Liga: Barcelona at Valencia ESPN
Track and field
3:55 p.m.: World Athletics Championships CNBC / Peacock
Volleyball, college
10 a.m.: Baylor at Florida ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Trident Talk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Minnesota 92.5-FM
