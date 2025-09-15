After ‘embarrassing’ loss to North Texas, WSU to hold QB competition for Apple Cup

PULLMAN – Ahead of the first Apple Cup in Pullman in three years, Washington State isn’t sure who will start at quarterback.

Third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter, who started each of the Cougars’ first three games, will compete during this week’s practice with redshirt freshman Julian Dugger and fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus for starting duties on Saturday. That’s the word from coach Jimmy Rogers, who is ready to re-evaluate things at that position, he said Monday.

“If don’t open this and make it competitive, what does it say to the team?” said Rogers, who named Potter the starter after a fall camp competition. “We’re looking for answers right now, and we’re looking for a competitive depth, and we’re looking for guys that want to continue to grow. It’s not just at the quarterback position.”

In WSU’s 59-10 road loss to North Texas on Saturday, Potter threw three interceptions, prompting Rogers to sit him for the entire second half. Late in the second quarter, Potter was replaced by Dugger, who lost a fumble on his second snap. Eckhaus came on in relief for the Cougars’ final two drives of the game, scoring on a short rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Potter completed 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards and the three interceptions, two of which turned into touchdowns for North Texas, which parlayed five WSU turnovers into 28 points. They were the first interceptions of the season for Potter, who had completed his first two starts without turning it over, earning more trust from Rogers and offensive coordinator Danny Freund.

But on Monday, it was clear that Rogers was unhappy with Potter’s decision-making, saying, “he has done a great job in two games of putting the ball in tight windows, but at some point, you gotta be able to see the coverage.” One of Potter’s interceptions came because of pressure, while on the other two occasions, he threw into traffic.

“This is embarrassing,” Rogers said after the game, “and the players feel the same way.”

That opens things up for Dugger and Eckhaus.

Who might Rogers lean toward? He surprised most everyone in starting Potter over Eckhaus, the latter an experienced senior who largely shined in last season’s Holiday Bowl, completing 31 of 43 passes for three touchdowns (four total) and two interceptions. Eckhaus started his college career with three years at FCS Bryant, where he set school records, including career touchdown passes, total offense and completions.

During fall camp, WSU’s quarterback competition appeared to be going in the direction of Eckhaus, who had command of the huddle and made plays with his legs, showing off the type of mobility that coaches value at the QB position. He might not have the athleticism of Dugger, but his combination of talent – throwing, leadership and mobility – made him a strong candidate for the starting job during fall camp.

In 20 snaps at WSU, Dugger has yet to complete a pass in three tries, opting to use his athleticism to make plays on the ground. In the Cougars’ win over San Diego State earlier this month, he scored a touchdown on a short rushing play in what appeared to be an effective use of his skill set.

“Julian’s gotta progress his decision-making process as far as not just premeditating his throws. He knows this,” Rogers said. “And then, gotta get off of a certain read. I gotta get off the read and then I gotta get to the next check without patting the ball and then looking to scramble right away when it’s not really there.”

Either way, it’s a remarkable turn of events from WSU coaches, who declined to announce a starting quarterback . Not until moments before the Cougars’ Aug. 30 season opener against Idaho kicked off did Rogers make the announcement, doing so in a pregame television interview on The CW.

They wanted to protect the competitive advantage of forcing opponents to prepare for all quarterbacks.

In WSU’s Week 4 depth chart, released Monday afternoon, an “OR” designation separates all quarterbacks.

Palano, Ellison’s statuses unclear

WSU isn’t sure whether linebacker Anthony Palano and wide receiver Devin Ellison will return from injury in time for Saturday’s game, Rogers said.

Palano missed last weekend’s game with an injury, Rogers said, prompting second-year walk-on Jack Ellison to take his place. In Week 3, among linebackers who took at least 40 snaps, Ellison recorded the nation’s fifth-worst Pro Football Focus defense grade: 41.3.

But if Palano can’t play on Saturday, the Cougars will likely have to turn again to Ellison, who did post a more encouraging outing the week prior against San Diego State, making three tackles in 26 snaps.

Senior middle linebacker Keith Brown, who was in contention for the starting gig, is out for the year with an upper-body injury.

“We’re waiting to see,” Rogers said. “I’m optimistic that he will be able (to play). It’s gonna depend on this week in practice and if he gets cleared.”

More in question is the status of Ellison, who has yet to play this season with what Rogers has called a heel contusion, which prompted Ellison to wear a walking boot during WSU’s game against Idaho. He was out of the boot a week later. He did not travel with the team to Texas last weekend.

Ellison made a big splash last winter in turning down UCF and Boise State to commit to WSU, giving Rogers his most high-profile commitment. During fall camp, he showed a compelling ability to stretch the field with long receptions.

“We’re kinda waiting to see how he looks this week,” Rogers said of Ellison.