First look: What to know for WSU’s first home Apple Cup in three years

PULLMAN – Here is a first look at Washington State’s home game against rival Washington on Saturday.

What is it?

Fresh off one of the most lopsided losses in program history, a 59-10 road defeat to North Texas, Washington State returns home to host rival Washington. The second installment of the nonconference verion of the Apple Cup, which went to the Cougars last year, will also be the series’ first time being played in Pullman in three years.

Where is it?

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

When is it?

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Where can I watch it?

CBS will broadcast the game.

Who is favored?

As of Monday afternoon, WSU was around a 20-point underdog in most sportsbooks.

How did the Cougars fare last week?

In WSU’s worst loss in terms of point differential since 2008, the team took a 59-10 bludgeoning at the hands of North Texas, which took a 42-3 lead into halftime and cruised to a win. The Cougars committed five turnovers, including three interceptions from quarterback Jaxon Potter and one fumble apiece from backup QB Julian Dugger and running back Kirby Vorhees. The Mean Green turned all five into 28 points.

It was the first real test for Potter, who was coming off a sharp outing the week prior, receiving praise from coach Jimmy Rogers for his ability to avoid sacks and turnovers. Potter did avoid sacks on Saturday – he still hasn’t been dragged down for one this year – but he did throw the first three interceptions of his career, prompting Rogers to sit him for the entire second half.

As a result, Rogers is opening up a quarterback competition for starting duties in Saturday’s game, he said. Potter, Dugger and fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus will compete during this week’s practice.

“If I don’t open this and make it competitive, what does it say to the team?” Rogers said Monday. “Because we’re looking for answers right now, and we’re looking for a competitive depth, and we’re looking for guys that want to continue to grow. It’s not just at the quarterback position.”

The second half of Saturday’s game was largely a wash. Outside of a first-quarter field goal, the Cougars’ only other scoring play came on a short touchdown rush from Eckhaus, who provided the team’s only touchdown of the game. In the second half, UNT added two touchdowns and a field goal.

For the second time in three games, WSU’s rushing game struggled, churning out only 64 yards, including 38 yards in the first half. Starter Angel Johnson posted five carries for eight yards. In three games as a Cougar, these are now Johnson’s totals: 23 carries for 32 yards.

“They all got stuff to improve on. It’s just not Angel,” Rogers said of Johnson, who got leveled trying to pick up a blitz, leading to Potter’s first interception. “Angel’s gotta stay in there and strike in big-on-big protection, or half slide, and he’s got to pick up the blitzer. He didn’t do this job. And he knows that. I don’t need to tell him. He saw it on film.”

Scouting WashingtonThe Huskies are off to a 2-0 start to the season, opening with a three-score win over Colorado State before trouncing FCS UC Davis the following week. They were on a bye last week, meaning they’ll be entering Saturday’s game with an extra week of rest.

UW’s quarterback is sophomore dual-threat Demond Williams, who has completed 34 of 49 passes (69%) for 480 yards and two touchdowns, plus 21 carries for 132 yards and another score on the ground. His favorite target has been junior wideout Denzel Boston, who has hauled in 10 catches for 142 yards and one score, which came in Week 1. True freshman Dezmen Roebuck, expected to fill in for injured receiver Rashid Williams, has also made six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

But the star of Washington’s offense has been senior Jonah Coleman. Against UC Davis, he set a program record with five rushing touchdowns . On the year, Coleman’s racked up 39 carries for 288 yards and seven touchdowns, including his longest rush of 38 yards. A former Arizona running back, WSU has gotten to know Coleman well over the years.

On the ground, UW has also received a boost from sophomore Adam Mohammed, who rushed 14 times for 95 yards and a touchdown last week.

“Those are elite talents at the running back position, and the quarterback is extremely twitchy.” Rogers said. “I saw him out of high school. He’s from Arizona. Being able to watch those guys live and watch his development, I think the quarterback is elite. They’ve got some real talent at wide receiver, and they’ve been much improved at the O-line position. You could see it in just their first couple games.”

The Huskies’ defense has forced two interceptions, one each from defensive backs Tacario Davis and Makell Esteen, on its way to allowing 31 points in two games. The Huskies will also rely on linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, who spent the first two years of his career at WSU, entering the transfer portal and taking his talents to Montlake over the offseason.

UW’s offense has received a Pro Football Focus rating of 91.6, fourth-best nationwide. The Huskies’ rating on defense is 61.3.

What happened last time?In the series’ first installment as a nonconference affair, WSU took down UW at Lumen Field last year, using a last-second goal-line stop to seal the deal. That came from former linebacker Kyle Thornton, while former quarterback John Mateer totaled three touchdowns snapping a two-year Huskies win streak.