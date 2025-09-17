Avista Stadium expected to be ready in time for 2026 season after fire

Have no fear, diamond die-hards: Baseball will resume at Avista Stadium as scheduled next year.

At the annual State of the County Address last week, Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney reassured the public that the fire that gutted the stadium’s main concession stand will not delay the 2026 Spokane Indians home opener.

Kuney said the county’s partners, the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley, and the baseball team have all agreed to ensure the stadium is ready by the Indians’ return to action on April 3.

“We will do everything in our power to get the ballpark ready for opening day,” Kuney said.

Investigators with the Spokane Valley Fire Department determined the blaze caused an estimated $2 to $2.5 million in damages, resulting in the total loss of the building. It was sparked by the failure of an air conditioning unit used to cool the area above the walk-in cooler, the department spokesman said.

“We were thankful no one was injured, and the fire was contained to just the one building,” Kuney said.

The Spokane Indians’ 2026 season will begin with a three-game series against the Everett AquaSox, which will feature a fireworks display on opening night. The full schedule, list of promotions and tickets are available on spokaneindians.com.