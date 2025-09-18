‘So rock me, mama, like a wagon wheel’: Darius Rucker comes to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Darius Rucker will be bringing his array of country hits to Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino.

Rucker first found success as lead singer and frontman of beloved rock band Hootie and the Blowfish. With albums like their double diamond-certified debut, “Cracked Rear View,” and songs like “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry,” the band quickly became one of the biggest in the country.

Upon the band’s hiatus in 2008, Rucker set out to establish his own solo country career and soon found success in this lane of music as well. His first three country records, including the platinum debut “Learn to Live,” all went to the top of the Billboard country charts.

Rucker has had an absolute array of popular country singles over the years, including (but certainly not limited to) multi-platinum songs like “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright,” alongside other platinum-certified tracks like “Come Back Song,” “For the First Time” and “It Won’t Be Like This For Long.” He was also featured on a song from BigXthaPlug’s recently released country-rap record, “I Hope You’re Happy.”

Rucker will be performing at Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. Tickets starting at $94.12 can be purchased through AXS.