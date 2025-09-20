Taylor Swift to throw theatrical ‘release party’ for new album

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift will usher in her “Life of a Showgirl” era with a theatrical “release party” to celebrate her new album next month.

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will hit all AMC Theatres as the hotly anticipated album drops on Oct. 3.

The limited event – which Variety describes as a theatrical spin on the “secret sessions” Swift used to host for select fans at her home – will begin simultaneously across time zones at 3 p.m. ET that day and run through Oct. 5.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner confirmed the news Friday in an Instagram story linking to tickets at AMC as well as Cinemark and Regal theaters.

The 89-minute feature will include the debut of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video and its behind-the-scenes footage, in addition to Swift’s album commentary and lyric videos for her 12-track 12th studio album.

“While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during ‘Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,’ ” AMC said in a statement to Variety, echoing the company’s position during Swift’s theatrical “Eras Tour” screenings, which, much like the tour itself, broke records.

Permitted partying aside, AMC will not allow guests to “stand on seats or block any aisles or stairs.”

In a potential relief for theatergoers and fans alike, the screenings will begin at the exact advertised time, as neither trailers nor ads will precede the event.

While over a dozen countries will also enjoy a “release party” between Oct. 3-5 – among them Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K. and Sweden – the event will be made available for over 100 countries in total. Many of the international iterations will take place later in October.

Swift’s global “Eras Tour,” which wrapped in December after 149 performances, was not just the first tour to ever gross over $1 billion, but the highest-grossing ever.

During the tour, she released “The Tortured Poets Department” and this August, announced “The Life of a Showgirl” during her podcast debut – a record-breaking appearance on now-fiancé Travis Kelce’s “New Heights.”