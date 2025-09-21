Steve Martin cancels comedy shows after testing positive for COVID

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Steve Martin was forced to cancel two of his comedy shows with “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short this weekend as a result of testing positive for COVID.

The “It’s Complicated” star, 80, announced on Instagram Friday that he had “sadly” contracted COVID and would have to miss this weekend’s “Dukes of Funnytown!” shows in Virginia.

“I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight and tomorrow,” he captioned a photo of his dog looking sad in a Mickey Mouse ears hat.

The Emmy winner — and 17-time nominee — assured fans that he and Short, long-time friends and collaborators, would “return under better circumstances.”

In a subsequent post, Martin shared a snap of a positive COVID test, captioned, “Hey! No flu!”

The comments section got some star-studded well wishes from the likes of Brad Garrett and Rita Wilson.

Martin and his “Father of the Bride” and “Three Amigos!” co-star were initially scheduled to perform Friday night at The Dome in Virginia Beach and Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheater.

The duo appeared together earlier this week at the 77th Emmy Awards, where Hulu’s “Only Murders” was nominated for seven awards, including outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Short.