Central Washington fires create hazy, smoky conditions for Spokane

Haze and smoke settled Thursday afternoon over Spokane, creating unfavorable air quality that is expected to stick around.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency reported an air quality index of 131, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, Thursday night.

The 17,000-acre Labor Mountain fire and 31,000-acre Lower Sugarloaf fire, both burning in Central Washington, were the main contributors to Thursday’s hazy conditions in the Spokane area, according to Steve Bodnar, National Weather Service Spokane meteorologist.

Bodnar said he anticipated additional haze and possible smoke Friday for Spokane, given the fires burning to the west and winds pushing smoke this way.

The Clean Air Agency also said on its website that Friday may be smoky depending on Thursday’s wildfire activity. Air quality should be in the moderate category for much of Friday, but it could degrade quickly if winds transport wildfire smoke into the airshed.

Eastern and central Washington were under red flag warnings Thursday, meaning strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures could create critical fire weather conditions, NWS said.

Chelan County Emergency Management announced on Facebook Thursday more areas where residents needed to evacuate the Labor Mountain fire because of fire growth from increasing winds.

Gusts at the Spokane International Airport reached 26 mph Thursday and mainly stayed slower than 30 throughout Spokane County except in Spangle, where it reached 31 mph, Bodnar said. Relative humidity was extremely low at the airport at 7%, and the temperature topped out at 80 degrees.

No red flag warning is issued for Friday as lighter winds, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity greet Inland Northwest residents.

Bodnar said winds in the area should stay at about 10 mph with gusts of 15 to 20 mph. Spokane’s high temperature is expected to dip into the high 60s, and relative humidity will be closer to 20 or 25%.

Rain is possible Monday through Thursday, according to NWS.