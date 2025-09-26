Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory on road against Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Here is what to watch for when Washington State visits Colorado State at 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.

When Colorado State has the ball …

Late in last week’s game, CSU benched incumbent quarterback starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi for redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau, who is expected to start against WSU. After Fowler-Nicolosi couldn’t spark any offense in a loss to UTSA, Brousseau came off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives, but the Rams couldn’t convert a go-ahead two-point conversion attempt and lost 17-16.

Brousseau is a pocket passer. Last week, he completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, which came on a short pass to tight end Rocky Beers in the final five minutes. Beers has played in all three games at tight end for the Rams this fall, but he didn’t catch a pass until last weekend, when he hauled in four for 38 yards and one score.

WSU would likely do well to keep an eye on the 6-foot-5 Beers, as well as 6-foot-8 tight end Jaxxon Warren, who has caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, which came against Washington. “He can be a mismatch just off length,” WSU coach Jimmy Rogers said. That begs the question: What WSU defenders should cover them? There may be no easy answer. Two of the Cougars’ starting linebackers, Parker McKenna and Anthony Palano, have earned Pro Football Focus coverage grades of sub-50 – far below average.

That leaves linebacker Caleb Francl, a veteran presence in the middle of the field, but his best attribute is his speed. He isn’t built to cover bigger targets like Warren or Beers. The Cougars might wind up playing zone to avoid having to guard that duo one-on-one. The last time WSU faced a pass-catching tight end, the group was against North Texas, in which they allowed wide receiver Tre Williams III to catch two passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Against Colorado State’s offense, which has scored just three touchdowns on its last 16 drives, WSU defenders might be able to make their biggest impact in the pass rush . The Rams’ offensive line has allowed one sack on 21 pressures, including a combined 13 pressures against their two starting tackles, LT Christian Martin and RT Aaron Karas. Karas gave up the a sack against UTSA.

It’s possible the Cougars’ defensive ends could exploit those matchups. Starters Isaac Terrell and Buddha Peleti have combined for four sacks on 20 pressures, including one sack apiece in WSU’s loss to Washington last week. That could help the Cougars disrupt Brousseau, who was pressured only twice on 14 dropbacks last weekend, per PFF.

Otherwise, things could get hairy for WSU against CSU wideouts like Armani Winfield Jr., who has reeled in 10 passes for 142 yards so far this season.

When WSU has the ball …

The Cougars are expected to start quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who made his first start of the season last weekend against UW. He was hardly perfect as he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble – but he kept his group in the game for three quarters, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for one more.

How does Eckhaus and the Cougs’ offense match up with the Rams’ defense? CSU is a week removed from allowing 17 points to UTSA, which ran a balanced offense. But Colorado State did snag two interceptions, including one apiece from safety Ayden Hector and linebacker Robert Edmunson, and the group piled up 4.5 tackles for loss.

To come out on top, WSU’s offense will have to do one thing above all: avoid turnovers. Through four games, the Cougars have lost nine turnovers. Only four other teams have committed more. WSU has a minus-7 turnover margin, which has spawned all kinds of problems, including tough field position for its defense.

On Saturday, if those trends continue for the Cougars, they could be looking at another loss. Eckhaus can ill afford any interceptions – it’s fair to argue the ones he surrendered against UW weren’t entirely his fault, including one where he was hit as he threw. His teammates also cannot afford to fumble the ball. In their game against North Texas, running QB Julian Dugger and running back Kirby Vorhees each coughed one up.

If WSU wants to rebound after last week’s loss, the running backs need to do a better job finding the end zone and exploding for big plays. This season, the Cougars have registered 233 rushing yards, fourth fewest in the country. They’re averaging only 58.3 rushing yards per game, second fewest nationally. They are also one of six schools in the country without a rushing touchdown by a running back.

The Rams’ run defense ranks No. 127 of 136 FBS teams , according to PFF. It’s entirely possible the Cougs’ rushing attack finds its footing on Saturday. If they do, WSU might have a shot at earning its third win.