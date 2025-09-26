‘Wonder What’s Next’ for these alt-rockers? Chevelle plays Northern Quest on Thursday

From staff reports

Alt-rock duo Chevelle will be bringing the hits and their new album to Spokane.

Consisting of brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler, Chevelle formed in 1995 when the self-taught musicians started playing music together in and around Chicago.

After the release of their debut album, “Point #1,” in 1999, it didn’t take long to find national attention with Chevelle’s sophomore release, “Wonder What’s Next.”

Chevelle has become known for hits like “The Red,” “Send the Pain Below,” “Take Out the Gunman,” “Vitamin R (Leading Us Along),” and more.

In August, the duo released their 10th studio album, “Bright as Blasphemy.” The album features quick favorites like “Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)” and “Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2).”

Chevelle will be joined by Asking Alexandria, known for songs like “Alone in a Room” and “Moving On,” as well as Boston’s Dead Poet Society.

Tickets for the Thursday show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino can be purchased through the venue website. Tickets start at $48.69.