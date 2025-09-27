Difference makers: Leo Pulalasi sets tone on the ground for Cougars

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Leo Pulalasi

The sophomore got his biggest workload of the season, and led all WSU running backs with 50 yards on three carries, adding an 18-yard reception. Pulalasi broke off a 45-yard run, WSU’s longest rush of the year, to set up a field goal late in the second quarter, making the Cougar lead 13-3. The Tacoma native had been the third-string tailback through four weeks this season, but his performance might make the Cougars consider a by-committee approach at the position. WSU rotated Pulalasi, Angel Johnson, Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods. It was an effective move, as all those different bodies and varied running styles seemed to keep CSU’s defense guessing. WSU had its best rushing game of the year, recording 158 yards on 33 carries.

Soni Finau

There are several players in WSU’s defensive front that could be spotlighted here, but Finau gets the nod for his breakout effort. The senior Cal Poly transfer, a reserve defensive tackle who entered the game with just two tackles on the year, was responsible for two of the Cougars’ four sacks. He had sacks on back-to-back plays midway through the fourth quarter to force a CSU field-goal try, which was blocked by WSU defensive tackle Bryson Lamb, who also shared a sack earlier in the game on a fourth-down play. Freshman linebacker Anthony Palano (team-high 13 tackles, ½ a sack) and senior defensive end Raam Stevenson (one sack, two QB hits) were other notable performers during WSU’s best defensive game of the season.