Instant takeaways: Washington State finds rhythm on offense in first half against Rams

Washington State bounced back after suffering rough losses in back-to-back weeks. The Cougars looked sharp on offense in the first half, then leaned on their defense in the second half and topped Colorado State 20-3 on Saturday in Fort Collins to improve to 3-2 on the season. Here are three observations from WSU’s win over its future Pac-12 foe.

Confidence boost on defense

The Cougs won’t be overly pleased with the yardage they allowed – CSU finished with 334 yards – but WSU should consider this a fine defensive performance.

The Cougs gave up just one field goal (on CSU’s first drive) after surrendering 15 touchdowns and nearly 900 yards over the past two weeks. That’s a major step in the right direction.

The Cougars came up with clutch plays on defense when they needed them. CSU moved the ball, yes, but when the Rams crossed midfield, they had trouble doing much of anything else against a WSU defensive front that stood tall on third and fourth downs.

WSU posted season highs in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (nine). The Cougars got in the backfield to force three turnovers on downs.

CSU’s offense looked lifeless for long stretches, and when the Rams were able to put together solid drives, they always fizzled out and resulted in nothing.

Give credit to WSU’s defensive front for coming up big when it mattered most and taking pressure off of the offense throughout a sluggish second half. And give WSU’s secondary props, too, for holding the Rams’ passing game to less than 200 yards and only two big gains through the air.

Versatility on offense

WSU failed to score in the second half, but the Cougars’ offense showed flashes of its potential during a balanced and efficient first half.

In his second start of the season, senior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus again proved that he’s the man for the job. For most of the first half, the Cougs’ offense looked fluid and versatile with Eckhaus under center. He guided scoring drives on four of WSU’s first five possessions, tossing a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Noga on the Cougs’ first series.

Eckhaus went 10 of 16 for 123 yards and two TDs in the first half and finished 16 of 28 for 189 yards as WSU’s offense slowed down in the second half. WSU had rolled up 246 yards at the half and totaled 347 on the game. If the Cougs hope to build upon this win, they’ll need to improve their consistency.

They’ll also need to sustain their ground game. They took a positive step in that regard Saturday, rushing for a season-high 158 yards on 33 carries (4.8 yards per carry). WSU used five different ball-carriers, and perhaps that by-committee approach will be best going forward. Reserves Leo Pulalasi and Maxwell Woods had nice moments. Pulalasi averaged 16.7 yards on three carries, and Woods 8.7 on three touches. Eckhaus kept the Rams off-balance with his ability to run. The Cougs’ offense showed more balance and unpredictability than it had all season, and that worked.

Also, WSU’s offensive line had its best game of the year, allowing just one sack and opening plenty of gaps for the tailbacks.

Needed that, because it only gets tougher

The second half could have been prettier, but WSU will be happy to take a comfortable win into its bye week.

The Cougs showed signs of growth and picked up some much-needed momentum, and now they get a week of rest before a difficult two-game road swing.

WSU next faces No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 11 in Oxford. The Rebels knocked off fourth-ranked LSU on Saturday. The Cougars then travel to Charlottesville to take on Virginia, which stunned No. 8 Florida State on Friday.

A loss to Colorado State would have been detrimental to WSU’s hopes going forward. But the Cougs instead left Fort Collins with plenty of positive takeaways, signs of growth and season-best performances to build upon as they head into the toughest stretch of their season.