Former Gonzaga forward Anton Watson signs with Los Angeles Lakers

After splitting time between two Eastern Conference franchises during his rookie season, former Gonzaga forward and Gonzaga Prep standout Anton Watson could be back on the West Coast as he enters his second year in the NBA.

Watson, who was drafted by the Boston Celtics before spending the final five months of his rookie season with the New York Knicks, was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, the club organization announced in a news release.

The former second-round pick was one of two players signed by the Lakers, along with guard Nate Williams. In corresponding moves, Los Angeles waived forward Eric Dixon and guard Tevian Jones.

The nature of Watson’s deal with the Lakers wasn’t disclosed, but it’s presumed to be an Exhibit 10 training camp contract that will allow him to play for Los Angeles’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, if he’s unable to sign elsewhere.

Watson, who was selected with the 54th overall selection of the 2024 NBA Draft – one pick before the Lakers drafted guard Bronny James – didn’t make an appearance for the Celtics before the franchise waived him in January. The Knicks claimed Watson two days later and signed the former Zag to a two-way contract, allowing him to split time with the NBA team in New York and the G League Westchester Knicks.

Watson made his NBA debut with the Knicks on March 10 at Sacramento and played nine total regular season games, averaging 0.9 points and 0.3 rebounds in 2.4 minutes per game.

The forward averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while logging 29.9 minutes per game with the G League Maine Celtics last season. Watson spent two weeks with the Knicks at NBA Summer League in July, averaging 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while playing 16.3 minutes per game.