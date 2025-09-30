Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban

By KiMi Robinson USA TODAY

Nicole Kidman has filed to divorce Keith Urban one day after news of their separation became public.

The 58-year-old “Babygirl” actress is seeking to dissolve their nearly 20-year marriage, with court records showing a divorce filing in Davidson County Circuit Court on Sept. 30, according to The Tennessean. Included in the filings are a marital dissolution agreement and parenting plan with a child support worksheet, court records show.

TMZ was first to report the news.

USA Today reached out to both Kidman and Urban’s representatives for comment.

Kidman and Urban, 58, first met two decades ago in Los Angeles and married just more than a year later near Sydney, Australia. They celebrated their 19th anniversary on June 25, 2025.

To mark 19 years since their wedding, Kidman shared a backstage photo of herself embracing Urban and simply captioned the Instagram post: “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1991 to 2001, and the two adopted children, Isabella “Bella” Cruise and Connor Cruise. Years after the end of their relationship, Kidman mused that her and Cruise’s difference in maturity factored into their divorce, telling Vanity Fair in 2013: “I was a child, really, when I got married. And I needed to grow up.”

Following their split, Kidman encountered Urban in 2005, reportedly while attending the G’Day USA Arts Gala.

“It was my (38th) birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told People magazine in 2019 of Urban’s courtship. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’” She continued, “I believed by that point he was the love of my life.”

Urban and Kidman are parents to daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.