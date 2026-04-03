Two fires break out in Southern California amid Santa Ana winds, triggering evacuations

By Salvador Hernandez and Karen Garcia Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – A pair of fast-moving brush fires erupted in Southern California on Friday afternoon, forcing evacuations in Los Angeles and Riverside counties as the first major blazes of the season after a winter of intense rains and periods of scorching heat.

The fires were being driven by Santa Ana winds gusting at up to 50 mph across the landscape at times, and light “flashy fuels” including grass and brush.

A large area east of Lake Perris in Riverside County was evacuated as the 3,500-acre Springs fire continued to spread, a Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire was 5% contained as of 4 p.m.

In L.A. County, the Crown fire burned 280 acres near Acton near North Crown Valley and Soledad Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That fire also triggered mandatory evacuations.

“Gather family, pets and LEAVE NOW,” officials said in an online evacuation order.

Flames from the Springs fire were first reported in the 15900 block of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County, just before 11 a.m., a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The flames from the Springs fire were pushed by strong easterly Santa Ana wind gusts from the Banning Pass, said Kyle Wheeler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office. Although the fire’s starting point was not directly in the pass, it was still driven by 30- to 40-mph wind gusts, he said.

“That allowed the fire to set up quickly and become the first wildfire of the season,” Wheeler said.

The fire was described as about 50 acres in size during its first hour, but exploded to 1,000 acres by 1 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

When firefighters first arrived they estimated the flames had a potential to burn through roughly 100 acres, but Alex Izaguirre, a spokesperson with Riverside County Fire, said that quickly changed.

It nearly tripled in size by 3 p.m.

“Wind – that’s the biggest issue right now,” Izaguirre said.

The fire was burning in an area with “flashy fuel,” officials said, with multiple fire agencies in the area responding to help in the fight. Aircraft were requested and hand crews were on the ground near the flames, setting back fires to burn fuel in the blaze’s path while other firefighters dug defensive lines into the dirt to stop its spread.

Fire officials issued mandatory evacuations for a large area north of Ramona Expressway and east of Lake Perris.

Lt. Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said several evacuations were being requested for the Lake Perris area. The Sheriff’s Department was also assisting firefighters with road closures in and around Hemet and Moreno Valley.

Gilman Springs Road from Alessandro Road to Bridge Street remains closed.

Fire officials requested additional resources, but were trying to suppress the flames with two air tankers, 23 fire engines, two helicopters and two bulldozers, a spokesperson said.

Moreno Valley College officials wrote in a statement on Instagram that poor air quality prompted the campus to close Friday afternoon. Officials directed students and faculty to evacuate the area until further notice.

In Los Angeles County, the Crown fire was reported at 11:23 a.m., with about 80 acres burning at what firefighters described as a “moderate rate of speed,” according to a social media post by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire is burning in the direction of structures, according to fire officials. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area south of Escondido Canyon Road, east of Big Springs Road, north of Hughes Canyon and Hubbard Road, and west of Crown Valley Road.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued for areas north of Soledad Canyon, north of Escondido Canyon Road, south of Sierra Highway and south of Valley Sage Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Individuals who require additional time to evacuate, including those with pets and livestock, should leave now, authorities said.

The fires erupted as much of Southern California is expected to face strong Santa Ana winds this weekend.

Riverside County valleys were under a wind advisory by the National Weather Service on Friday, with constant northeast winds expected to blow between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The high wind advisory was expected to remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts in the area are expected to slow closer to 30 mph at night, but Wheeler said it might bring little respite if the fire continues to burn.

“It’s going to be weaker winds, but with the flow still coming out of the east, we’re not going to see an increase in relative humidity,” Wheeler said.

Humidity is expected to remain between 10% and 15%, drying out the landscape.

Wind gusts are also expected to pick up once more Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles County firefighters were seeing similar conditions with the Crown fire, where gusts were measured at up to 55 mph, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard station.

Even though the vegetation is still moist from recent rains, Gomberg said the winds and dry conditions are still enough to spread flames over grassy areas.

Winds are expected to slow down by Saturday afternoon, but mountain and foothill areas overnight are still expected to stay windy and dry.