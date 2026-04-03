Kevin Fitzer, Max Belyeu hit back-to-back homers, Spokane Indians down Everett 4-1 on opening day | NWL baseball

Spokane’s Max Belyeu rounds second base after hitting the second of consecutive home runs Friday during a Northwest League game against Everett at Avista Stadium . (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Revi)

There was still a little bit of snow at the very top of the mountains, but in the valley the sun was warm and the grass was green for opening day of baseball in 2026 in Spokane.

With the High-A season starting so early this year, there will certainly be chilly evenings in April where fans will want to drink coffee and hot chocolate instead of sodas and ice-cold adult beverages, but no one in the crowd of 3,740 minded (much) the temperatures dipping into the low 40s after the sun went down.

Besides, everyone had the glow of the new high-definition video scoreboards – and a pair of Indians home runs – to keep them warm.

Kevin Fitzer and Max Belyeu hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and four Indians pitchers held the Everett AquaSox to just five base hits in a 4-1 win in the Northwest League season opener at Avista Stadium on Friday.

“It’s such a special day,” new Indians manager Tom Sutaris said. “The kids are excited to be here, and just a lot of fun seeing them get that win.”

“It was a great time. Good atmosphere here,” Fitzer said. “I mean, this team worked hard in spring training, and I’m excited for this year. Good start to the year, and a lotta work to go.”

Indians starting pitcher Yujanyer Herrera started six games for Spokane in 2024 but missed all of the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 11 appearances in the Venezuela League over the winter, though, going 2-1 with a 1.54 ERA.

His first inning back on Friday was a bit of a mixed bag – scoreless, but he gave up a hit and a walk, throwing 14 pitches and seven for strikes. He benefited from picking off AquaSox leadoff hitter Jonny Farmelo after he singled to lead off the game.

The offense staked Herrera to an early lead in the bottom half. Center fielder Jacob Humphrey led off with a bloop double to center, went to third on a groundout and scored on a hard-hit single by right fielder Robert Calaz, the Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect , according to MLB.com.

Herrera found trouble in the second. Josh Caron reached on an error, stole second, and scored on a single by Brandon Eike. Another base hit and a walk loaded the bases with two down, but Herrera came back to strike out Seattle Mariners No. 7 prospect Felnin Celesten for the final out of the inning.

Herrera was drilled by a comebacker in the third but recovered to get out of the inning unscathed – at least on the scoreboard – and was done for the night. All told, he gave up one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He threw 52 pitches, 33 for strikes.

“I thought he was really good,” Sutaris said of his starting pitcher. “He showed a lot of poise, got in some situations, and pitched out of them. He showed a lot of character, and that’s the kind of guy he is. We saw him a little bit in 2024 and he’s a competitor.”

The Indians took the lead for good in the fourth. Ethan Hedges singled off AquaSox starter Colton Shaw, and after a pitching change Fitzer jumped on reliever Chase Centala’s first pitch for a two-run home run. Belyeu followed, and he hit the first pitch he saw for a solo shot and a 4-1 lead.

“I knew there was a runner on third base,” Fitzer said, “and I just tried to do what I do and tried to knock him in and help the team win. I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

“ ‘Fitz’ came up with a big one man, really good swing on the ball,” Sutaris said. “And Max followed up and gave us a little momentum there and took the pressure off.”

Lefty Bryson Hammer took over in the fourth and cruised in relief. He walked the leadoff batter of the sixth but struck out the next three to keep it a three-run game. Hammer ended up with six Ks over three innings and picked up the win.

“Coming in, obviously, I knew it was going to be (an) extended (appearance) a little bit,” Hammer said of the three-inning stint. “So, my job was kind of just take the torch and pass it to next guy. That’s kind of what I tried to do.”

“When it’s on the line, man, he’s really good,” Sutaris said of Hammer. “He likes to compete – he’s like an adrenaline junkie when he gets out there. It’s fun to watch.”

Six-foot-5 lefty Justin Loer handled the seventh and eighth without incident and righty Nathan Blasick pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

“We’ve got a good group of guys that love being with each other, love working hard, and want to go out every night and win for each other,” Fitzer said. “So that’s why we’re excited for this year, and it was a good start tonight.”