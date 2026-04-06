April forecast a mix of chilly, warm weather. Maps show weekly outlook.

By Brandi D. Addison USA Today

The stratospheric polar vortex, the winter engine that traps Arctic cold high above the North Pole, is entering its seasonal collapse.

What’s left is the lower-level polar vortex core, lingering over North America and eastern Canada. These fragments can still wander, nudging cold air southward and sparking late-season snow or chilly spells across the northern and eastern United States – as seen in the cold front and below-normal temperatures over Easter weekend.

But just because the polar vortex is stepping back until fall doesn’t mean calm weather is ahead.

This winter, the polar vortex was a major driver of widespread cold outbreaks, blizzards and icy spells across much of the Northern Hemisphere, though it relied on the right conditions – interactions with the jet stream and moisture-packed weather systems – to produce its impacts.

Its shifting upper-level circulation routinely funneled Arctic air into the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia, keeping winter temperatures unusually low, according to Severe Weather Europe. Now, as the upper-level circulation breaks down, the cold air it trapped all winter is no longer tightly contained, since it’s no longer needed with the transition to spring in the Arctic.

Part of the reason this happens each year is that the Arctic is warming. Rising temperatures reduce the difference between Arctic and mid-latitude temperatures – the engine that drives the strong polar circulation – allowing the stratospheric vortex to weaken and, essentially, hibernate until fall.

April will bring a mix of lingering chilly snaps and gradually warming conditions. Weather systems fueled by Gulf moisture, midlevel ridges, and cold fronts will keep rain, storms and occasional flooding possible across parts of the U.S.

Here’s what’s in the forecast week by week:

April 8-12

Later this week, a trough of low pressure over the western U.S. will keep weather active across much of the central and northern Plains, the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys and the Great Lakes, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain over parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley. Some spots could see localized flooding, especially where storms repeatedly develop.

Temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast will remain a bit below normal, thanks to lingering cool air from the waning polar vortex. Isolated gusty winds are possible along frontal boundaries, but widespread wind hazards are unlikely. Overall, it’s a mix of cool and unsettled weather early in the week.

April 13-19

By mid-April, a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern U.S., while a trough remains in the West. This will increase the risk for heavy rain from northeastern Texas through the Mississippi Valley and up to the Great Lakes, particularly early in the week around Monday and Tuesday. Flooding remains a concern in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and nearby areas, though the rain will be more scattered farther north.

“Flooding possible over parts of the southeastern Great Plains and adjacent Lower Mississippi Valley,” the Climate Prediction Center wrote.

As the week progresses, the weather pattern becomes less certain. Systems will weaken and model guidance begins to diverge, so rainfall late in the week is harder to predict. Temperatures gradually warm in much of the central and eastern U.S., but cool pockets may linger in the northern Plains and Great Lakes.

April 18-May 1

Looking toward the final two weeks of April, slightly above-normal temperatures are likely across much of the western U.S., the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. The central Plains, Upper Midwest and New England could see temperatures near normal, with no clear signal for extremes.

Precipitation is expected to be above normal in the Southwest, especially in New Mexico, thanks to increased moisture and occasional backdoor cold fronts. Most of the rest of the country has equal chances for wetter or drier conditions, while Alaska may see above-normal rain along the South Coast. Hawaii could see additional heavy rainfall early in this period due to an upstream trough.

Spring 2026 weather outlook





Both AccuWeather and the Old Farmer’s Almanac suggest that spring 2026 will be a season of contrasts across the U.S. The northern and eastern states are expected to experience a slower transition to spring warmth, with lingering cool spells, late-season frost and even the occasional snow. In contrast, the Southwest and southern Plains are likely to warm earlier, which could intensify drought and increase fire risk.

Precipitation patterns are similarly mixed. Both forecasts highlight the potential for flooding across the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys due to a combination of spring rains and snowmelt. Meanwhile, much of the West, Pacific Northwest and parts of the northern Rockies may remain drier than average, though localized wet periods are possible.

Severe weather is expected to differ from last year. AccuWeather notes that tornado activity may be lower than in 2025, while flooding and damaging winds are the main hazards. The Almanac adds that warmer-than-average temperatures in many regions could make outdoor planning easier once late-season cold spells pass. Both forecasts underscore that this spring will require flexibility, with conditions varying significantly by region and timing.