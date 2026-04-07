Coroner identifies Whitman County Jail inmate who died

An inmate who died Sunday at the Whitman County Jail has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse William Harrell, according to the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said in a news release that it is investigating Harrell’s cause and manner of death.

Several Whitman County Sheriff’s Office officials could not be reached for comment Monday and Tuesday.

The Lewiston Tribune reported a Whitman County corrections officer found Harrell unconscious during regular rounds. The officer and other first responders tried to save Harrell’s life, but he died.

Harrell was booked Wednesday into the jail on a Garfield County warrant for forgery, according to the Whitman County Jail website. He was also facing malicious mischief and attempted escape charges.