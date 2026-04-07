The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
44°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Boston MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Mariners TV

1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Angels MLB

4:40 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers TNT / truTV

7 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose TNT / truTV

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change