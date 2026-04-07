On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Boston MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Mariners TV
1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Angels MLB
4:40 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers TNT / truTV
7 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose TNT / truTV
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change