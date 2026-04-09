Want lifetime hunting privileges in Idaho? New law makes sure you’re committed.

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Idaho residents who want to purchase lifetime hunting and fishing licenses will need to prove they’ve lived in the Gem State for five years in order to earn that benefit thanks to a new law – 10 times longer than the prior requirement after the legislation’s sponsor said some hunters and anglers may be moving to Idaho briefly to take advantage of the perk.

Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, sponsored the bill, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law last Monday.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesperson Roger Phillips told the Idaho Statesman the agency sold 5,655 certificates, which can be for just hunting, just fishing or a combination of both, between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2025.

During testimony before the House Resources and Conservation Committee in mid-March, Petzke said the legislation was meant to address “people who are trying to take advantage of the system” by moving to Idaho for six months to qualify for the certificate before moving away.

“They get a pretty significant advantage in cost savings and also in the tags that they’re able to get, so we’re just trying to clean that up and make sure that the people who are able to get lifetime hunting and fishing licenses in Idaho, that they do live here and they’re committed to being here,” Petzke said during his testimony.

Idaho residents have far cheaper license and hunting tag prices than nonresidents, as well as far more hunting tag opportunities than nonresidents. Idaho adults pay about $145 for a sportsman’s package that includes fishing and hunting licenses and a variety of tags for species including deer, elk, bear, mountain lion and wolf. An adult nonresident combination hunting and fishing license alone is $264, according to Fish and Game’s website, and an elk tag will run an out-of-state hunter an additional $650.

Nick Fasciano, executive director for the nonprofit conservation group Idaho Wildlife Federation, testified in support of the bill in front of the House committee. He said hunters ask him about the topic “rather a lot” and called it a source of frustration in the hunting community.

Ellary Tucker Williams, legislative and community engagement coordinator for the Department of Fish and Game, also testified and said the Fish and Game Commission, which approves rules and regulations for the agency, supported the bill.

The legislation easily passed the House and Senate with majority votes. But the scope of the problem Petzke described to the committee remains unclear even after Little signed the bill into law.

Petzke told the Statesman in an email that he did not have any data on how many people may be briefly moving to the state to qualify for the lifetime licenses.

“I will say I’ve heard two different people on hunting podcasts mention their plans to do this this year,” Petzke wrote. “If there are people publicly sharing that they are doing this, I think that is a good indication the issue isn’t just limited to a few cases.”

Petzke did not respond to a request for more information about the podcasts.

In order to qualify for a lifetime license, people need to provide proof of residency. Minors 14 or younger must show a birth certificate and proof of Idaho residency from a legal guardian, and persons 15 or older must show an Idaho driver’s license or other photo ID, among other items.

Idaho residents can purchase lifetime licenses for children younger than 5 years old, but the resident must be the child’s legal guardian and now must prove that they have been a resident of the state for five years. A combination license for a newborn to 2-year-old costs $795, while an adult license for anyone between ages 2 and 50 costs $1,113. Senior combination licenses cost $636.

Phillips, the Fish and Game spokesperson, said he was unaware of a significant issue with people briefly moving to the state to take advantage of the lifetime licenses.

“That seems like a pretty drastic approach to get some limited benefits,” Phillips said.

He noted that lifetime license holders who later leave the state still have access to resident tags. Phillips said hunters have voiced concerns for several years about nonresident hunter participation and potential impacts on wildlife populations, but said nonresident hunter numbers have been “stable for years.”

Petzke said it’s possible some hunters saw a six-month stint as a way to work around Fish and Game’s nonresident draw process that replaced the longtime first-come, first-served system.

“Because there has been such an increase in demand for non-resident elk and deer tags in the last 10 years and we moved to a draw system last year for all non-resident tags, I think many people were looking for a way to more consistently get tags,” Petzke said. “This was one way they could do so.”