WSU gets commitment from TCU transfer guard RJ Jones

PULLMAN – More reinforcements are on their way to Washington State.

TCU transfer guard RJ Jones has committed to the Cougars, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Tuesday, giving his new team a dynamic scorer and experienced college basketball player.

Jones started his career at Kansas State before spending each of the last two seasons at TCU, a short drive from his hometown of Denton, Texas. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, Jones played in nine games last season for the Horned Frogs, averaging 2.6 points on 35% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

After taking his official visit to WSU last weekend, Jones gives WSU coach David Riley and his crew its third addition of the offseason, which includes Central Missouri transfer guard Lazerek Houston and Manhattan transfer forward Fraser Roxburgh.

The highlight of Jones’ TCU career came last November, when he scored 14 points in 16 minutes against Florida A&M. Outside of a one-minute stint against Duke in the NCAA Tournament, Jones played in only six other games, including a six-point outing against Saint Francis and a two-point, four-assist performance against Jacksonville State.

Jones redshirted the 2024-25 season, his first of two at TCU.

Jones was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023, fielding offers from USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Cal, Illinois, Notre Dame, TCU, Georgetown and others. He took his talents to K-State, where he averaged nine minutes in 28 games, scoring 2.4 points a game.

Jones’ addition will help WSU offset the departures of 12 players, including 10 to the transfer portal: Key players Ace Glass, Tomas Thrastarson, Eemeli Yalaho, ND Okafor, Jerone Morton and Ri Vavers, reserve guards Parker Gerrits, Brunel Madzou and Kase Wynott and forward Emmanuel Ugbo, the last of whom was suspended for the final nine games of the season because of a protection order against him.

The Cougars are also losing point guard Adria Rodriguez, who is headed back to his home country of Spain on a professional contract, as well as Simon Hildebrandt, who exhausted his college eligibility. In all, that’s 12 departures for the Cougars, who are set to return only two players from last season’s team: Forward Dominik Robinson, who redshirted his true freshman season, and walk-on guard Dio Blakely.