Rick Springfield, of ‘Jessie’s Girl’ fame, to play Sandpoint in August

August may bring good reason to break out the scrunchies and jean jackets.

Grammy-winning artist Rick Springfield will perform at Sandpoint’s War Memorial Field at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 as part of the annual Summer Concert Series put on by a nonprofit, the Festival at Sandpoint, according to a news release from the organizers. The series brings hitmakers past and present to the shores of Lake Pend Oreille.

Other artists included in the 2026 lineup include Portugal. The Man, Andy Grammer and Switchfoot.

Springfield is best known for hits “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” In recent decades, the singer-songwriter found success in acting, appearing in the HBO drama “True Detective,” FX’s “American Horror Story” and CW’s “Supernatural.”

The Australian musician’s latest album, “Automatic,” was released in 2023, the 22nd studio album from Springfield.

Tickets for Springfield’s concert, priced at $78.82 with all taxes and fees included, go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through the organization’s website, festivalatsandpoint.com.