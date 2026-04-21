Gonzaga guard Adam Miller enters transfer portal despite expiring eligibility

Hours before it closed Tuesday night, the transfer portal got an unexpected addition from a Gonzaga player who seemingly has no eligibility remaining.

Adam Miller, who transferred to Gonzaga last offseason for his fifth year of eligibility, re-entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon , according to a report from the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

The three-week window for players to enter their names in the portal closed at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

It’s assumed Miller will need a waiver to gain a sixth year of eligibility after the 24-year-old played one season at Illinois in 2020-21, one season at LSU in 2022-23, two seasons at Arizona State from 2023-25 and one season at Gonzaga in 2025-26.

Miller, who redshirted at LSU in 2021-22 due to an injury, played in 152 college games and appeared in at least 30 games in four of his five seasons.

The guard’s effort to seek another extra season of eligibility could be a response to the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump allowing athletes to play five seasons over a five-year period.

Miller received an additional season of eligibility due to playing at Illinois during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season, but it’s still unlikely he’d qualify for the “five in five” rule based on the fact he spent five additional years in college from the start of his time at LSU in 2021-22 through the end of the recent season at Gonzaga.

Former Gonzaga player Ben Gregg made a similar move last season, entering the portal in the slight chance the NCAA adopted a five-year clock, which could’ve extended the forward’s college career.

Miller started in 25 of 30 games for Gonzaga last season but struggled to replicate his 3-point shooting production from the year prior, when the guard made a career-high 42.9% of his shots from behind the arc.

The Peoria, Illinois, native shot a career-low 30.2% from distance while attempting 3.7 3’s per game. Miller averaged 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists while averaging 19.3 minutes per game.

The veteran guard scored a season-high 21 points in Gonzaga’s 94-86 road win at Santa Clara on Feb. 14 but struggled down the stretch, scoring six total points while shooting 3 of 11 from the field in WCC Tournament and NCAA Tournament games against Santa Clara, Kennesaw State and Texas.

Miller became the seventh Gonzaga player to enter the transfer portal, joining Emmanuel Innocenti, Braeden Smith, Ismaila Diagne, Steele Venters, Cade Orness and walk-on Joaquim ArauzMoore.