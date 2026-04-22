Cd’A selects Colorado deputy police chief as new chief

Coeur d’Alene has picked a new police chief, but not without Mayor Dan Gookin lashing out at the city attorney claiming he should have authority to select the city’s top law enforcement official.

The City Council on Tuesday eventually approved City Administrator Ron Jacobson’s appointment of Fort Collins Deputy Police Chief Greg Yeager as the next chief. Gookin, believing he had the authority to appoint the next police chief, asked the council to approve his appointment of interim police Chief Dave Hagar.

Ultimately, council members, on a 4-2 vote, confirmed the appointment of Yeager. Council members Christie Wood and Dan English cast the dissenting votes and backed Hagar.

City Attorney Randy Adams said city personnel rules dictate the city administrator appoints department heads, which the police chief falls under. Gookin contended state law gives him the power to appoint a police chief.

“You have an unelected city attorney who butts head with the mayor,” Gookin said. “And that’s this whole story with the police department and city attorneys. See, he didn’t give me advice. He vetoed me, and he doesn’t have that authority in statute.”

Adams said he simply told Gookin what the law says.

“Do not accuse me of doing something unethical,” Adams said.

Adams told The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday the city contacted Yeager and he and the city are working out details of his employment. Adams said Yeager expressed he’s interested in the position and excited to come to Coeur d’Alene.