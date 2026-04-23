Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for April 23, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: A young artist from Texas has taken top honors at the National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. A blue-winged teal by 17-year-old Nina Liang, will grace the 2026-2027 Junior Duck Stamp, which raises funds to educate and engage our nation’s youth in wildlife and wetlands conservation and outdoor recreation.

Right now, there are not enough details to truly understand if the positive changes associated with these proposals would outweigh the loss of OTC opportunity. Pay attention and make your voice heard now while this change is being shaped. You might want to contact Anis Aoude, WDFW Game Manager, for more information at anis.aoude@dfw.wa.gov.

Overheard: The future of big game hunting may look very different in Washington beginning in 2027. This summer, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be evaluating and forming options for the 2027-2029 cycle. One of the options that seems to have some momentum behind it will completely change how hunting in Eastern Washington is done for mule deer and elk. Washington has always been an Over-the-Counter (OTC) state when it comes to deer and elk tags. One of the proposals coming from WDFW would eliminate the over-the-counter option for mule deer and elk in the eastern part of the state, as hunting for these species would be by special permit only. Those interested in Washington hunting should keep their eyes peeled this summer for more information regarding these changes.

Heads up: There is a pretty good chance that anyone recreating in the wild now will see a baby animal – including goslings, ducklings, and fawns – that appears to be alone, with mom nowhere in sight, but the best thing you can do for baby animals that appear to be abandoned, is leave them alone. Animal parents will periodically leave their young for an extended period of time to search for food, to rest, or to divert attention from their vulnerable offspring, especially if they sense danger. When it comes to wildlife babies, wildlife mothers know best. Typically, they are not far away.

Tip of the week: Don’t be one of those boaters who show up at the ramp and launch their boat before they try to start their motors. Often, even if the battery is charged, there can be a fuel issue since the boat has probably sat without treatment for months. All boaters should be using some kind of additive in their fuel tank; it is essential with the amount of ethanol in our gas.

Fly fishing

With the warmer weather, insect hatches on lakes are starting to get more consistent and the fish are responding well, says Silver Bow Fly Shop. Chironomids are beginning to dominate the game, both dry fly and nymph variations. Leeches will always find fish, but pair them with a chironomid pattern. Damsel patterns should start getting more attention as the water temperatures warm. Coffeepot continues to have good reports of quality trout.

There have been lots of bugs out on the Coeur d’Alene River, and dry flies are working fairly well on warmer days. Cold mornings have been good for nymphing and swinging streamers. The lower St. Joe River is a good option at current flows. Look for the soft water, side channels and flooded willows. The Lower Clark Fork River has been off-color, but conditions are getting better. Skwalas are active as are baetis and March browns. Dry fly action is picking up.

Trout and kokanee

The Washington state lowland trout opener begins Saturday. Randy Osborne, WDFW biologist for the Spokane area, says Badger, Williams and Clear lakes should be three of the best. Badger cutthroats will run up to 15 inches, and there will be carryovers up to 18 inches. The kokanee fishery is looking good for the summer. The fish were 10 inches long when sampled in March. By late August, these could be up to 14 inches. Williams Lake should be “pretty good,” says Osborne. Williams has 12- to 14-inch rainbow, cutthroat and a few tiger trout. Clear Lake had a good rainbow carryover rate, with plants running about 11 inches and two-year-old carryovers up to 19 inches. The lake also has some big brown trout.

West Medical will fish fairly well. For unknown reasons there was a partial fish kill there last fall, but 10,000 catchables were planted last week. Trout that survived the fall kill are 17 to 18 inches. Don’t expect much from Fish Lake. It does have a few trout, but is loaded with small perch. Fishtrap Lake will also be “decent,” says Osborne. It has sunfish and bullheads and some catchable trout and quite a few trout broodstock.

Bill Baker, WDFW’s biologist for the lakes north of Spokane, had this to say: “Based on our sampling, I expect Cedar, Mudgett, and Starvation lakes are all going to fish well on the opener. Fry plants are running 10 to 12 inches with carryovers 15 inches and up. Rocky Lake looks good, too. Waitts Lake should be a solid bet, as well. At Waitts, I expect the typical 12- to 14-inch fish to make up the bulk of the catch with some larger carryovers mixed in.”

A friend fishing at Sacheen earlier in the week said he caught a tiger trout, a rainbow trout and a brook trout. All were about 13 inches.

The annual WDFW Trout Derby kicks off Saturday and runs through Oct. 31 this year. For the Trout Derby, the WDFW has placed special green tags near the dorsal fin on trout stocked in more than 100 lakes statewide. Anglers who catch a tagged trout win a prize donated from a nearby business. Find more information on the WDFW Trout Derby webpage, where you can also see which Eastern Washington lakes have tagged trout in them.

Coeur d’Alene Lake kokanee are running an average of 12 inches, but there are also a fair number of fish stretching 14-15 inches. Good trolling is reported near Wolf Lodge and Powder Horn. On Lake Pend Oreille, the kokes are small this year. Coeur d’Alene Lake chinook have gone a bit deeper.

Steelhead and salmon

Starting mid-May, spring chinook season begins on the Clearwater River. This is a very limited fishery and the season goes quickly, so if you’re hoping to fish with a guide, don’t wait to book your trip. The Clearwater River season will run four days a week, Thursday through Sunday with a two adult limit.

Spiny ray

Largemouth bass anglers are having some success now at the year-round lakes. Some big fish have been taken recently at Jumpoff Joe, Sacheen, Eloika and Silver lakes.

Long Lake has been very good for walleye, and the Lake Spokane Campground and Day Use Area launch is now open. A friend caught a 12-pound ’eye recently (released) not far from the launch.

Banks Lake has been good for smallmouth bass, but the lake is still cold and walleye are going into spawn mode, which makes them difficult to catch. The Snake River, the Pend Oreille River, the Grande Ronde River and Lake Roosevelt have produced some good smallmouth fishing lately.