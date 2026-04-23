WSU wraps up final day of spring practices ahead of Crimson and Gray game

PULLMAN – These days, Isaiah Hung is all about taking care of his body. As he completes his second slate of spring practices at Washington State, where he’s made a big splash at the linebacker position over these last four weeks, he’s grown fond of using the hot and cold tubs after practice.

But the most important way, the one that Hung feels has made a key difference in his preparation, happens later in the day. Before he heads to bed, he’s implemented a 15-minute stretching routine. He’ll turn on some music then start stretching in his bedroom.

“I’m a big country music guy when I’m stretching,” Hung said after Thursday’s practice, the Cougars’ final one of the spring before Saturday’s spring game. “I like country music because it slows me down. Slows my breathing down.”

It’s made all the difference to Hung, who might be the surprise of the spring for WSU, which has needed his contributions at linebacker. The Cougars have what looks like a solid top three options at that position – experienced linebackers Keith Brown, DJ Warner and Nylan Brown are likely candidates to start – but they have little experience beyond that.

Warner missed Thursday’s practice, the second straight one he’s missed, which has opened up an opportunity for Hung. He’s made the most of it, stuffing runs with simulated tackles in the backfield, breaking up passes over the middle. This fall, when defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Trent Bray needs some depth, Hung’s name might be the first he calls.

Only a few months ago, though, Hung wasn’t sure he wanted to return to Pullman in the first place. He’s a native of the Kansas City area, which is a long way from the Palouse, and his path to meaningful playing time wasn’t obvious. That gave him pause.

Then, he says, he chatted with WSU head coach Kirby Moore and Bray, who laid out their plan for Hung’s future.

“It felt right,” Hung said. “It felt really good. He explained the plan for me, and it just all sounded right. I’ve always wanted to play a in a pro-style defense like this, and I think this is gonna get me ready for the next level, for sure.”

Before Hung can do that, he and the Cougars have one final spring practice, the annual Crimson and Gray game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field. It’s practice No. 15 for WSU, which will use the game to show the fruits of the past month of practice, from integrating big names like QB transfer Caden Pinnick to cementing likely defensive end starters in Matyus McLain and Linus Zunk, both transfers.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. for the Cougars’ spring game, which will not be broadcast on TV or radio. A few other details to note: WSU students get in free, as does everyone who chooses lower-bowl seating. There will also be a beer garden in the Crimzone section (west end Zone), and concessions will be available on the north concourse.

“Just let the players compete, right?” Moore said of the spring game. “Keep it simple on both sides of the ball, let them play fast. Some situational football will naturally come up with fans in the stands, and that’s awesome, for our guys to get a feel for that in the game day environment here at Gesa Field.”

The Cougars will likely swap touch tackling for live tackling for about the first 40 plays of the scrimmage, Moore said, keeping up the way they’ve handled the last pair of scrimmages. It won’t apply to Pinnick and fellow quarterbacks Owen Eshleman and Julian Dugger, all of whom are vying for the starting job in the fall.

Though the battle figures to drag into fall camp – Moore and coaches have kept details of their evaluations ambiguous – it’ll also be the final chance those three get to make their cases. All three have done well to avoid turnovers in recent practices, a key part of offensive coordinator Matt Miller’s criteria, but accuracy has eluded them lately too.