Tornadoes, wildfires, more severe weather to hit the U.S.

By Drew Pittock USA Today USA Today

Severe weather is expected to sweep across much of the country through the early part of next week, with the potential for everything from flash floods, tornadoes and hail, to strong winds, wildfires and snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a “very active spring weather pattern” was forecast for the central U.S. through Sunday, and into early next week, beginning with strong winds and large hail threatening Kansas and Oklahoma.

Flash floods threaten Midwest

Excessive rainfall could also lead to flash floods. Sunday advisories were in effect for eastern Kansas, western Missouri, southern Iowa and Nebraska. Come Monday, eastern Iowa and northern Illinois – including urban areas around Chicago – face a “slight risk for excessive rainfall,” the NWS reported.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said that Monday’s risk zone will extend nearly 1,000 miles, from Mississippi to Wisconsin, with the “greatest threat for damaging storms” hovering above the St. Louis region.

The NWS also issu ed a winter weather advisory for mountain ranges in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, which were expected to see half a foot to a foot of snow in some of the higher elevations.

Pueblo, Colorado’s weather forecast office Sunday predicted a “quick blast of wintry weather late (Sunday night) through Monday morning, with a mix of fog, freezing drizzle and light snow.”

Tornado advisory into Monday

Sunday’s storm system was expected to move eastward Monday, into Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and other areas within the Middle-Mississippi Valley, bringing with it the potential for “large hail, strong to severe winds, and strong tornadoes,” according to the NWS.

“A few long-track, particularly dangerous, tornadoes are possible,” The Weather Channel noted.

The Weather Channel said in a post for Monday, “Tornadoes could reach up to EF3 or even higher in intensity, and the threat lasts into the overnight hours.” so anyone facing the severe threat should have a reliable way to get alerts when they go to bed.”

Oklahoma is still recovering after a series of tornadoes left 10 people injured and multiple homes damaged across Braman and Enid, home to Vance Air Force Base, on Thursday, April 23.

In a post on X at the time, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt urged residents in the affected area to “stay weather aware, follow local warnings, and take shelter immediately when directed.”

Extreme fire risk also in effect





Meanwhile, eastern New Mexico and far west Texas are also under an extreme critical fire weather warning. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected to persist through Sunday night, coupled with low humidity and high temperatures.

A red flag warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the ABC affiliate in Amarillo, Texas.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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