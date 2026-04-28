Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We have some interesting questions and will dive right in.

• A column about getting complete proteins from a varied diet prompted a question from a reader in Washington state. “I understand that some amino acids can be made by the body, while others must come from food,” he wrote. “If I eat one type of amino acid, can my body take it apart and then convert it into a different one that I may be missing?”

While this is a fascinating idea, unfortunately the answer is no. Each amino acid has a distinct chemical structure, and they are not interchangeable. As a result, our bodies are unable to convert one into another or build them from “spare parts.” Essential amino acids must be obtained directly from the diet. This is why a varied diet is essential to good nutrition.

• We often explore the complexities of viruses. One of those columns led a reader to ask about the herpes family. “The herpes zoster virus is also said to be responsible for cold sores, but some people get cold sores and have never had chickenpox,” she wrote. “How does that work? Is it a different version of the zoster virus?”

Cold sores and chicken pox are each caused by members of the Herpesviridae family of viruses, which is commonly shortened to herpes. Although they come from the same family, they are two different viruses. Chickenpox (and if the virus is reactivated, shingles) is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Cold sores are primarily caused by herpes simplex virus Type 1. The shared herpes family name often causes confusion. However, these individual viruses behave differently and target different areas.

• In writing about a healthful diet, as well as in our own practices, we encourage people to eat from a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. We heard from a reader who wondered whether certain types of produce should be limited. “You say to eat colorful fruit and vegetables,” she wrote. “What about the acidic fruits? And tomatoes? Should we not stay away from those?”

The warning to avoid acidic fruit is often associated with conditions such as acid reflux, where certain foods are known to trigger symptoms. (This includes tomatoes, which, fun fact, are botanically fruit.) For healthy people, acidic fruits do not pose a problem. Tomatoes are also sometimes grouped with so-called nightshade vegetables, which some schools of thought associate with a worsening of the symptoms of arthritis. However, research into the association has turned up limited evidence.

The varying colors of fruits and vegetables signal the presence of different bioactive compounds. These include phytonutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. By choosing fruits and vegetables in different colors, you can be sure you are including a wide range of beneficial compounds in your diet.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write to us. We love hearing from you. Our email address is askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu. And if it occurs to you, please let us know where you are writing from.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.