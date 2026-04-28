On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland or L.A. Angels at White Sox MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV
3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philly or Houston at Baltimore MLB
7:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Athletics MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit Prime Video
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TNT / truTV
7 p.m.: Utah at Vegas TNT / truTV
Soccer, men
Noon: Champions League: Arsenal at Atletico Madrid CBS
4 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: N.Y. FC at N.Y. Red Bulls CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Toluca at Los Angeles FC FS1
Soccer, women
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Portland CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
11:05 a.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change