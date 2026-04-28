The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
56°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland or L.A. Angels at White Sox MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV

3:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philly or Houston at Baltimore MLB

7:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Athletics MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit Prime Video

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TNT / truTV

7 p.m.: Utah at Vegas TNT / truTV

Soccer, men

Noon: Champions League: Arsenal at Atletico Madrid CBS

4 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: N.Y. FC at N.Y. Red Bulls CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Toluca at Los Angeles FC FS1

Soccer, women

7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Portland CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

11:05 a.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change