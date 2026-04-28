Two men injured in Spokane stabbing

Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other Monday night in southwest Spokane.

Spokane police officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. near West Thorpe Road and West Westwood Lane after a 911 caller reported someone had been stabbed with a machete, according to a police news release.

Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, officers said. Another man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers spoke to both men and witnesses. They determined there was a confrontation between the men and the situation escalated when one of the men pepper-sprayed the other. Both men pulled knives on each other.

Police developed probable cause to charge one of the men with suspicion of second-degree assault, and the case has been forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Police did not name the man, because he has not been arrested, said Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.