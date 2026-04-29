Proposed $1.1 million Stevens County library district levy failing in first vote tally

Support for a proposed tax for libraries in Stevens County is well behind in the first batch of votes tallied in Tuesday’s election.

Stevens County officials will continue to count votes for the proposed levy by the rural district library.

The Libraries of Stevens County asked voters to approve a $1.1 million levy to maintain services and hours across all seven branches in the county. The first batch of ballots counted show 54% of voters rejected the levy.

“We probably got five or more postal trays that we brought in last night after our teams emptied the ballot drop boxes, so we have a large number to begin processing,” county auditor Lori Larsen said.

The levy would tax property owners at a rate of 44 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value for 10 years, an increase of 17 cents. In order to pass, the levy requires only a majority of votes.

Library Director Amanda Six said she’s still hopeful, considering not all ballots have been counted. Still, she said the library district has been mapping out a plan the past six months in case the levy does not pass.

“We’ve been able to maintain hours with a pretty thin staff, but it’s not sustainable. So our goal is not to lay off any current staff and not fill positions that are currently open,” Six said. “We would also ask staff if there are any voluntary requests for reduction of hours.

“The other big category where we will make cuts is in the materials budget, so books, movies, databases, that kind of stuff. We will have to constrict that as well,” she added.

Larsen said the next official voting count will be Friday.