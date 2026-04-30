Amazon mulling ‘Apprentice’ reboot with host Donald Trump Jr., report says

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Donald Trump Jr. could be poised to succeed his father.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Amazon is mulling a reboot of “The Apprentice” with Don Jr. as the potential star. The reality competition show, which previously ran on NBC from 2004 to 2017, was originally hosted by his father. It’s also where President Donald Trump coined one of his original catchphrases: “You’re fired.”

Amazon declined to comment on specifics, but told the newspaper that the show wasn’t in active development.

“Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, with insiders adding that there have not yet been “any discussions with anyone outside the company.”

Amazon co-owns the rights to “The Apprentice” with Trump’s production company, Trump Productions.

Already a well-known businessman and real estate mogul, Trump’s hosting “The Apprentice” made him a household name. He appeared in 186 episodes between 2004 and 2015, and the series was nominated for several Emmys during its run.

The reality show followed a group of aspiring entrepreneurs as they faced off in challenges designed to test their skills and business acumen. Every week a contestant would be eliminated, with Trump exclaiming “you’re fired!” before sending them on their way. The winner, meanwhile, would earn a chance to be mentored by Trump.

Should the reboot get a green light, it could appear on Amazon Prime, and it would only be the latest project starring a member of the Trump family. In January, the streamer released “Melania,” a documentary about the first lady’s days leading up to her husband’s second presidential inauguration.