Jodie Sweetin reveals shockingly small ‘Full House’ residual check

By KiMi Robinson USA Today USA Today

“Full House” alumna Jodie Sweetin is setting the record straight on the “normal” life she lives, despite being a child star.

The 44-year-old actress revealed in the April 21 episode of “The McBride Rewind” podcast that she received “a 1-cent check the other day,” her royalties from starring as middle child Stephanie Tanner during the show’s eight-year run. Sweetin reprised her character in the 2016 to 2020 Netflix reboot, “Fuller House.”

“There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming,” she noted. “Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that.”

TV actors receive residuals when the program is used beyond what is “covered by initial compensation”: when it re-airs, comes out on video/DVD and is broadcast in syndication, according to SAG-AFTRA, the labor union covering screen and radio performers.

Many actors rely on residuals to supplement their income until their next job arrives, but in the streaming era, those payments have plummeted, SAG-AFTRA has said.

“Sure, (in) my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable,” Sweetin said. “You don’t know how much it’s going to be or how often they’re going to run the show. So sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, cool. That was nice.’ Then sometimes you’re like, ‘All right, well, there’s a nice dinner out.’ ”

Outside of the “Full House” universe, Sweetin also acted in the 2015 film “Walt Before Mickey,” a number of TV movies and the Hallmark “Jane Mysteries” films. The mother of two pushed back against the idea that she might live an “extravagant life,” noting she drives a used 2023 Hyundai sedan, rents her house and has “maxed out” some credit cards.

As for a third go at “Full House,” Sweetin left the door open.

“I will never say never to anything. If I got to come back in another 20 years and work with these people again whom I’ve known for my entire life, yeah, sure, I would totally do that,” she said.

Sweetin added, “We always joke it’ll be ‘Fullest House’ and we’ll just be ancient.”

Contributing: Charlie Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by KiMi Robinson, USA Today

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