With no defending champions, Bloomsday elite coordinator Andy LeFriec predicts tight finish at this year’s race

Andy LeFriec, elite coordinator for Bloomsday, talks about how travel costs have impacted the top international competitors that will show up for the 50th Bloomsday run Sunday, May 3, 2026 in Spokane, Washington. Photographed during the pre-race elite athlete press conference Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the Davenport Grand Hotel. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Monday evening before the Lilac Bloomsday race may be as special to elite coordinator Andy LeFriec as the race itself.

That’s when LeFriec handicaps the men’s and women’s professional fields, assigning bib numbers.

“There’s a lot of math, a lot of planning and strategy, that goes into everybody’s bib number,” LeFriec said. “It’s kind of an annual tradition. We try to put a lot of thought into it. It’s a little bit like trying to handicap golf.”

In other words, it’s not an exact science. LeFriec figures he’s pegged the elite winners about 15% of the time.

A year like this one makes it a little trickier. No elite winner returns to defend a title.

That makes the 50th edition of the race much more intriguing. There are a few more known runners in the men than the women.

LeFriec has tabbed a pair of Kenyans as pre-race favorites. He assigned the top bib to Reuben Mosip. Simon Waithira is seeded second.

Both have experience on the 7.46-mile Bloomsday course.

Mosip took fourth two years ago, finishing in 34 minutes, 54 seconds. Last year, Waithira took fourth, a second faster than Mosip the year before.

“It should be very close,” LeFriec said.

Moscip and Waithira both ran Bloomsday sight unseen in their previous appearances. Moscip arrived in Spokane on Tuesday, giving himself an opportunity to become more familiar with the course.

“I’m really looking for (Moscip and Waithira) to really push each other,” LeFriec said.

He doesn’t expect them to challenge the course record, but things set up for a competitive race nonetheless.

LeFriec gives a U.S. runner a shot at challenging for the men’s title. Reid Buchanan, a standout runner at the University of Portland, took second in 2022 (35:08).

LeFriec said Buchanan, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, recently set the U.S. men’s record for the 4-mile. He won the Trolley Run in Kansas City, running a blistering 4:24 per mile pace.

“He comes in in really good form,” LeFriec said. “I think at the end of the day the Kenyans might be a little fast for him.”

Overall, LeFriec likes how the men’s field has shaped up.

“We have a lot of people returning with course experience,” LeFriec said.

LeFriec predicts a first-time winner as a first-time participant in the women.

Kenyan Betty Chepkowny is heavily favored. She’s a two-time champion in the Rome Marathon. The longer races are her specialty.

“She’s a world-accomplished athlete,” LeFriec said.

LeFriec expects Emily Durgin to chase Chepkowny.

Durgin is a former standout runner from the University of Connecticut who now resides in Boulder, Colorado.

Both the elite fields lack internationals this year, LeFriec said.

“There are two reasons for that,” LeFriec said. “One, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi is very, very strict on work visas right now. We write invitation letters and work with Athletics Kenya to try to get them a visa. But the vast majority had their visas denied.”

It’s been a pattern since the COVID-19 pandemic, LeFriec said.

The second problem, LeFriec said, is as runners wait for their visas to be approved, flights to Spokane go up significantly in price.

“Now it’s about $2,100 round trip,” LeFriec said. “They have to decide if the juice is worth the squeeze. We’ve never paid out appearance fees. They have to buy that flight and invest in their business. When the prize money doesn’t change and the flights are twice as expensive …”

The international runners are able to find races closer to home. Bloomsday, in some ways, is a victim of its success as it regards elite runners.

They come to Spokane, win and suddenly have a significant feat on their resumes. That in large part explains why few champions return to defend their titles.

The deeper the fields at Bloomsday, the more difficult it is to cash in, LeFriec said.

LeFriec said the Bloomsday prize purse remains competitive. Yes he’d like to see it increase, but runners don’t decline to come because of the money.

Travel to Spokane from Kenya can range from 21 to 24 hours. It’s quite a commitment to head to Spokane.

“It’s prestigious to win here, but when you can race in Italy or China, in a lot of European countries that have added races and depth to their prize money, it makes it harder to get those athletes,” LeFriec said.

“And in many of those races they give out appearance fees,” LeFriec said. “We don’t do that.”

LeFriec said a word summarizes best what he’s had to deal with preparing for Bloomsday – pivot.

“It’s been the most active and changing field I’ve ever had in my time doing this,” LeFriec said. “We’ve had a lot of issues with athletes arriving internationally – both from a visa standpoint and from a cost of flights issue. … So we’ve pivoted towards a better American field this year.”

LeFriec had a top elite woman drop out Thursday morning and a call late Wednesday night from another who wanted to come.

There will be a race within a race Sunday. A pair of former Gonzaga standout runners, James Mwaura and Lewis and Clark High graduate Will Smith, will compete.

“Mwaura catapulted Gonzaga in cross country,” LeFriec said. “Will Smith is making his road racing debut as a professional.”

In the wheelchair division, the defending champs are back.

Hermin Garic is seeking a threepeat while Hannah Babalola hopes to repeat.

It appears Mother Nature must understand how special Sunday. The forecast is for sunshine and moderate race-time temperatures.