Spokane Auditor’s Office, Library system offering help for those unable to access August primary ballot

Spokane County residents who were impacted or evacuated due to this weekend’s fires can request new ballots in person or online ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

“My heart goes out to everybody,” Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said Sunday. “And we’ll do everything we can to assist voters that have been impacted by this fire.”

Dalton said that voters who need a replacement ballot packet can pick one up either in person or print one online until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The county elections office, 1033 W. Gardner Ave., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The voter service center, located at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center at 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley, will be open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can also print a new ballot online at votewa.gov. After signing in, registered voters can select “Your Ballot & Voting Materials,” then “Get a Replacement Ballot,” and print the ballot packet. Dalton said Spokane Public Library locations and Spokane County Library District branches can assist voters with access and printing their ballots.

“We realize there’s a lot of people who will not be able to access any of their own resources, so the city of Spokane is going to be helping voters out that way if they’re not able to get to the elections office of the voter’s service center out at CenterPlace,” Dalton said.

Dalton said voter’s who haven’t yet turned in their ballot in should do so by either using one of the 27 ballot drop boxes across the county or bringing it in the Postal Office to get it hand-stamped. To find the nearest drop box, go to spokanecounty.gov/187/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.

Dalton said one ballot drop box, located at Indian Trail library, is located inside of the evacuation zone. The status of the drop box was not known as of Sunday morning.

“We’re evaluating the situation to determine if the box will remain open or we’ll close it,” Dalton said.