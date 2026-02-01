On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
1:30 p.m.: Clash at Bowman Gray (qualifier) Fox 28
3 p.m.: Clash at Bowman Gray Fox 28
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Boston U at Holy Cross CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Boston U at Holy Cross CBS Sports
3 p.m.: North Carolina at North Carolina State ESPN2
5 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M ESPN12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis Peacock
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers Peacock
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Hive vs. Vinyl TNT
5:45 p.m.: Mist vs. Laces TNT
Golf, TGL
2 p.m.: Atlanta Drive vs. Jupiter Links ESPN
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Robert Morris at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EPL: Sunderland at Burnley USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change