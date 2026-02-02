Spokane artist Kristin Robbins paints characters caught in everyday activities

Artist Kristin Robbins stands in the Chase Gallery among her whimsical paintings and mixed media work. (Courtesy of Kristin Robbins)

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Where: Chase Gallery, C808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.; enter City Hall through the sliding doors on North Post Street

For Spokane artist Kristin Robbins, her artistic journey began after a suggestion from a friend.

“A friend told me I should draw my dog in a sailor costume,” Robbins said. “I did and kept going. Nearly 100 drawings followed (my dog) Stamos in playful, ironic settings.

“He has passed away, but he remains an important presence in my work.”

Since those 2015 sketches, Robbins moved into painting (with Stamos still a frequent subject). Now, Robbins is featuring those paintings at the Chase Gallery through the end of February.

Robbins said she observes strangers walking around town and also scenes inspired by television and documentaries to do her artwork. She takes notes or photographs when something catches her attention, and creates those observations into paintings.

A lifelong Washingtonian, Robbins draws inspiration from old brick buildings, time spent at Loon Lake and the visual texture of familiar places. She currently works part-time as a custodian for Spokane Public Schools.

For decades, Robbins has also played bass for several local bands, including Holy Cows, with husband and son Norman, and BaLonely, with Norman.

Robbins developed her painting skills independently and has become more engaged since the COVID-19 quarantine, when she was able to devote more time to art.

Although applying to the Chase Gallery felt uncertain, being selected was surprising to her.

“I am very flattered to show my work at the Chase Gallery,” Robbins said.

The exhibition is influenced by documentary films and television; she cites early documentaries by Errol Morris, the Maysles brothers’ “Grey Gardens” and the documentary “Finding Vivian Maier” as a source for her inspiration.

“I like it when people giggle at my work,” Robbins said. “I love knowing that people look at my art and find it entertaining.”