Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Feb. 5, 2026
Fly fishing
Another week of stable conditions led to some good fishing on the Spokane River, says Silver Bow Fly Shop, and new fishable spots are appearing every day. Winter nymph rigs are taking fish and swinging streamers on a trout spey rod can also be effective.
The weather forecast looks pretty favorable for the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River for the near future. Fishing will be best on the lower river. Standard winter nymph rigs with a stone/worm combo are always reliable, and a slowly moved streamer could entice a grab.
Ice fishing
Last Friday there was safe ice on Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee, and anglers were hauling in some bigger-than-usual perch through 5 inches of hard ice in the middle of the lake.
Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., I was on Sacheen Lake with my good friends Michael and Chelsea Vargas. There was only one other angler on the lake, though the hundreds of drilled holes we passed on our way out of the big bay at the access gave evidence of the lake’s recent popularity. About three hundred yards straight out, we settled in. As is her habit, Chelsea gave her husband and me a fishing lesson. The bite was slow and light and we quit at noon, but Chelsea iced seven perch and two crappie, most around 10 inches. Michael caught three, and as has been my recent lot, I had one bite – a 3-inch sunfish.
I stopped at the public access at Eloika this week and decided I wouldn’t be fishing the lake this year. The ice didn’t look good and there was a lot of water on top. Bear Lake had open water in the middle. Bonaparte Lake ice remains good.
A fishing report from Crystal and Blue in Idaho indicated Blue had about 6 inches of ice and some decent perch being caught. Crystal had smaller perch and 3 or 4 inches of ice.
Cascade Lake in Idaho is again putting out the big perch anglers have come to expect each winter – some weighing more than 3 pounds. You can freelance on Cascade by hauling your own snowmobile over, you can hire a guide with all the gear, or you can contact an outfitter who will provide snowmobiles, bait, augers and even directions to the hot spots. None of this is cheap, but I think I’d pay the money once just to see a live perch of 3 pounds.
Before I pack up and go, however, I need to consider the fact that success is not guaranteed and Cascade is a long drive from Spokane. It is located in the Boise National Forest in southwest Idaho.
Trout and Kokanee
My son, Evan, and his friend, Josh, used a trolling motor this week to slowly move along the shoreline across and downriver from Porcupine Bay, casting Rattle Traps toward the bank. They said the strikes were hard and consistent, and they ended up keeping seven rainbow between 16 and 21 inches.
Rufus Wood triploids are still biting, and many anglers are taking two-fish limits of 3- to 8-pounders near the net pens. Rock Lake anglers fishing with bait near the launch are still catching rainbows and browns, mostly the former.
Steelhead and salmon
Clearwater steelhead fishing is reported to be good near Orofino. Bank anglers are doing well throwing jigs under bobbers. All Snake River tributaries have fish right now. Steelhead begin biting again when the water warms, which is happening this week.
Spiny ray
Over the years, the Coulee City Marina has provided good perch fishing for some nice-sized fish, but this year there is barely a skim – another ice fishing disappointment in this weird winter. Many anglers I have spoken with are hanging up their ice fishing rods and cleats for the winter.
One of the best places to catch a mess of perch or walleye this winter has been ice-free Long Lake. The only problem there is that unless you know someone with a private launch, the best fishing spots on Long Lake are a long boat ride from the only usable launch where the Little Spokane enters the reservoir off Highway 291. Friends who have made the trip, however, say they are pulling out some really big ’eyes. An angler reported a 13- and a 15-pounder this week, both released.
Hunting
Nonresident hunters interested in applying for the remaining general season Idaho deer and elk hunts can apply in the second drawing from Thursday through Feb. 15. To see what tags are available, go to the https://idfg.idaho.gov/licenses/tag/quotas/nonresident. Applicants must possess a 2026 Idaho hunting license valid for big game. Your license fees will not be refunded if you do not draw.
Nonresident hunters can submit a total of two applications: one for elk and one for deer, assuming they were unsuccessful for one or both of those species in the first drawing. Hunters can apply for up to five hunt choices (units/zones) each for deer and elk. Regular deer tags and white-tailed deer tags can be applied for on the same application. Nonresident group applications may be submitted with up to four hunters in a group, and if one person draws, everyone in the group gets a tag.
If you’ve bought an Idaho hunting, fishing or trapping license in the last 10 years or so, you probably have an account, so log into GoOutdoorsIdaho.com with your last name, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number.
Hunters looking to apply for Idaho’s 2026 spring controlled hunts for black bear can apply through Feb. 15. Hunters must have a 2026 hunting license in order to apply. You can apply over the phone by calling 800-554-8685. Anyone hunting black bears in Idaho must show proof they have passed a bear identification test.
