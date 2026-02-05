Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Feb. 5, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: While a 3-pound trout may not be huge, the mere act of even catching a Yellowstone cutthroat trout is on the bucket list for many anglers. There aren’t even many places where you can legally harvest them, but Henrys Lake in Idaho is an exception. Robert Gregory beat the odds on Dec. 31 by catching a 19-inch, 3.08-pound Yellowstone cutthroat trout through the ice – a new Idaho state record.

Overheard: The recent discovery of about 300 perch left on the ice by an angler on Tiger Slough has created some questions about the legality (and the ethics) of doing so. I have heard resort owners and even game wardens suggest that when a lake has an overabundance of small perch, an angler should “leave them on the ice for the birds,” if they aren’t wanted. But perch are considered a game fish according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Sport Fishing Rule Book, even though there is no daily limit on most waters. Even so, it is a violation, a gross misdemeanor, to recklessly allow a sport fish to be wasted. We could use some clarification.

Heads up: In February, Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting several public meetings for anglers to provide comments and opinions for spring/summer chinook salmon fisheries. The free meetings, complete with pizza, will be discussing insights from the previous year’s chinook salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies for managing this year’s chinook fisheries. The Feb. 18 meeting in Lewiston will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office, 3316 16th Ave. The Feb. 19 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Fish Hatchery, 118 Ahsahka Rd. in Ahsahka.

Tip of the week: There is a burst of good fishing on northern lakes about three weeks after ice-out, which could be coming soon, when the water at the surface reaches 39 degrees. At that temperature, water reaches its greatest density and sinks to the bottom. This turnover of oxygen-laden surface water has a homogenizing effect throughout the water column, and fish at all levels are activated by the extra oxygen available.

Fly fishing

Another week of stable conditions led to some good fishing on the Spokane River, says Silver Bow Fly Shop, and new fishable spots are appearing every day. Winter nymph rigs are taking fish and swinging streamers on a trout spey rod can also be effective.

The weather forecast looks pretty favorable for the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River for the near future. Fishing will be best on the lower river. Standard winter nymph rigs with a stone/worm combo are always reliable, and a slowly moved streamer could entice a grab.

Ice fishing

Last Friday there was safe ice on Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee, and anglers were hauling in some bigger-than-usual perch through 5 inches of hard ice in the middle of the lake.

Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., I was on Sacheen Lake with my good friends Michael and Chelsea Vargas. There was only one other angler on the lake, though the hundreds of drilled holes we passed on our way out of the big bay at the access gave evidence of the lake’s recent popularity. About three hundred yards straight out, we settled in. As is her habit, Chelsea gave her husband and me a fishing lesson. The bite was slow and light and we quit at noon, but Chelsea iced seven perch and two crappie, most around 10 inches. Michael caught three, and as has been my recent lot, I had one bite – a 3-inch sunfish.

I stopped at the public access at Eloika this week and decided I wouldn’t be fishing the lake this year. The ice didn’t look good and there was a lot of water on top. Bear Lake had open water in the middle. Bonaparte Lake ice remains good.

A fishing report from Crystal and Blue in Idaho indicated Blue had about 6 inches of ice and some decent perch being caught. Crystal had smaller perch and 3 or 4 inches of ice.

Cascade Lake in Idaho is again putting out the big perch anglers have come to expect each winter – some weighing more than 3 pounds. You can freelance on Cascade by hauling your own snowmobile over, you can hire a guide with all the gear, or you can contact an outfitter who will provide snowmobiles, bait, augers and even directions to the hot spots. None of this is cheap, but I think I’d pay the money once just to see a live perch of 3 pounds.

Before I pack up and go, however, I need to consider the fact that success is not guaranteed and Cascade is a long drive from Spokane. It is located in the Boise National Forest in southwest Idaho.

Trout and Kokanee

My son, Evan, and his friend, Josh, used a trolling motor this week to slowly move along the shoreline across and downriver from Porcupine Bay, casting Rattle Traps toward the bank. They said the strikes were hard and consistent, and they ended up keeping seven rainbow between 16 and 21 inches.

Rufus Wood triploids are still biting, and many anglers are taking two-fish limits of 3- to 8-pounders near the net pens. Rock Lake anglers fishing with bait near the launch are still catching rainbows and browns, mostly the former.

Steelhead and salmon

Clearwater steelhead fishing is reported to be good near Orofino. Bank anglers are doing well throwing jigs under bobbers. All Snake River tributaries have fish right now. Steelhead begin biting again when the water warms, which is happening this week.

Spiny ray

Over the years, the Coulee City Marina has provided good perch fishing for some nice-sized fish, but this year there is barely a skim – another ice fishing disappointment in this weird winter. Many anglers I have spoken with are hanging up their ice fishing rods and cleats for the winter.

One of the best places to catch a mess of perch or walleye this winter has been ice-free Long Lake. The only problem there is that unless you know someone with a private launch, the best fishing spots on Long Lake are a long boat ride from the only usable launch where the Little Spokane enters the reservoir off Highway 291. Friends who have made the trip, however, say they are pulling out some really big ’eyes. An angler reported a 13- and a 15-pounder this week, both released.

Hunting

Nonresident hunters interested in applying for the remaining general season Idaho deer and elk hunts can apply in the second drawing from Thursday through Feb. 15. To see what tags are available, go to the https://idfg.idaho.gov/licenses/tag/quotas/nonresident. Applicants must possess a 2026 Idaho hunting license valid for big game. Your license fees will not be refunded if you do not draw.

Nonresident hunters can submit a total of two applications: one for elk and one for deer, assuming they were unsuccessful for one or both of those species in the first drawing. Hunters can apply for up to five hunt choices (units/zones) each for deer and elk. Regular deer tags and white-tailed deer tags can be applied for on the same application. Nonresident group applications may be submitted with up to four hunters in a group, and if one person draws, everyone in the group gets a tag.

If you’ve bought an Idaho hunting, fishing or trapping license in the last 10 years or so, you probably have an account, so log into GoOutdoorsIdaho.com with your last name, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number.

Hunters looking to apply for Idaho’s 2026 spring controlled hunts for black bear can apply through Feb. 15. Hunters must have a 2026 hunting license in order to apply. You can apply over the phone by calling 800-554-8685. Anyone hunting black bears in Idaho must show proof they have passed a bear identification test.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com.