The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Country fans to welcome Craig Campbell to Spokane Tribe Casino

Craig Campbell performs during “A Heroes &amp; Friends Tribute To Randy Travis” at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on Oct. 24, 2023, in Huntsville, Ala. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

Craig Campbell will be bringing his country music favorites to the Spokane Tribe Casino.

After Campbell moved from Georgia to Nashville, he initially played the keyboard for Tracy Byrd and Luke Bryan, who convinced him to write songs.

Campbell is known for songs like “Outskirts of Heaven,” “Fish,” “Family Man,” “Keep Them Kisses Comin‘ ” and more.

Campbell will perform at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. Tickets can be purchased for $32.79 through AXS.