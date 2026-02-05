Grub for the Game: Multiple businesses in Spokane are selling Seahawk-themed food (and even a few Patriots picks) ahead of Super Bowl 60

De Leon Foods is selling blue and green tortilla chips. The famous chips first hit the shelves during Super Bowl 49 in 2014, when the Seahawks matched up against the Patriots. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

There are a series of Uber Eats’ Super Bowl ads circulating the internet where movie star Matthew McConaughey brings up a valid point: Is football one big ploy to sell food?

The humorous set of commercials is not meant to be serious. They resemble a satirical callback to the Texan actor’s “True Detective” days. Still, whether you watch the NFL for soaring passes thrown from the pocket, or brutal tackles that could turn an average person’s bones to dust, watching a football game is never complete without a bite to eat.

From spicy wings to sugary cupcakes, several bakeries, grocery stores and more in the Spokane area are unveiling Seahawk- and Patriot-themed delicacies ahead of Super Bowl 60.

At Super 1 Foods on 29th Avenue, bakers have been working extra hard baking cakes just for Seahawks fans. One, priced at $19.99, is a dome-shaped cake resembling a blue and green Seahawks beanie, which could easily fit on the giant head of Goliath, if it was made of wool and not cake batter. Super 1 is also releasing single-layer cakes for $15 and double-layer cakes with blue and green coloring for $20, said Ethan Miller, a bakery salesman.

About four or five of their cakes will say, “Go Hawks” or something similar to express support. While there should be plenty of single-layer cakes, the awe-striking, oval beanie cake is one of one.

While many passionate fans of the Hawks may crave baked goods, they will also undoubtedly want wings and chicken – lots and lots of chicken.

Rosauers, Super 1 and Safeway are all stocking up on a plethora of meats for hunger-stricken fans. The bakers at Rosauers are also making numerous kinds of cookies, many of which are in the shape of a brown cowhide, oblong, inflated football. Blue and green cupcakes with tiny plastic footballs and helmets planted square on top are $13 for a dozen at Rosauers. Safeway and Rosauers did not respond for comment.

Grace McDaniel, a baker at Yoke’s Fresh Market, has been hard at work crafting swirling green and blue chocolate and vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting. A pack of two dozen cupcakes cost $24, or a dollar a piece. McDaniel also made shortbread cookies shaped like footballs for only $3.

At Spokandy, the famous Spokane candy shop that has been around for more than 100 years, the bakers have engineered blue and green mints. Their 6-ounce mint tubes go for $11.50, while their bulk mints go for $25 per pound. Chandler Jordan, an office assistant at Spokandy, said their mints are “a nice, fresh peppermint flavor with a soft, creamy texture.” She said it is still their signature mint recipe, just with a dab of blue, green and striking Seahawk pride. Jordan stressed there is a limited amount available, as most of the bulk mints have sold out.

Chaz Stephens, the co-owner of Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop, said they are making Seahawk- and Patriot-themed cupcakes ahead of the Super Bowl.

“They’ll have sugar sheet images of team logos on them, and then we have team-colored sprinkles that they’re rolled in, as well,” Stephens said.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday , Stephens said far more people had preordered Patriot-themed cupcakes then Seahawk-themed ones. It’s a trend he hopes will change.

“I want to say the Patriot cupcakes are at 60 and the Seahawks are only at 36 (cupcakes bought),” Stephens said.

A single cupcake costs $5.95, while half a dozen cost $29.75, and a whole dozen costs $59.50. Much like the other stores, customers can get the delicious cupcakes, lathered in sprinkles, while supplies last.

He highly encourages people to order cupcakes ahead of time. For fans who want cupcakes on the day of the Super Bowl, Stephens said they must go to the Whitworth location, as the one downtown will be closed.

See’s Candies is also selling football-related sweets, although not specifically for the Seahawks. A football-shaped “Snack Attack Tin” goes for $35, complete with individual bags of Bridge Mix, Butter Toffee Peanuts and Praline Pecans.

They are also selling rocky road, milk chocolate and milk peanut butter candies, all shaped (are you picking up on a theme?) like a football.

De Leon Foods, a Mexican grocery store, is selling blue and green tortilla chips for the Super Bowl. Nicknamed “Super Chips,” a 1.5-pound bag costs $5.49.

It is a longstanding tradition for De Leon that began the last time the Seahawks faced off against the Patriots in 2014.

“This morning (at 6 a.m.), we had, roughly, I’d like to say about 200 bags,” said Josh Saldibar, a manager at De Leon’s Francis location. “And we are down to the last two, three (by noon on Thursday).”

All three of De Leon’s locations are constantly getting new bags of chips to account for the immense popularity. Saldibar said the only difference between the green and blue tortilla chips and plain ones (apart from the food coloring) is that the custom ones are a bit thinner to be crispier than normal.

People from Wenatchee, the Tri-Cities and even as far as Missouri have called in to acquire some of their tortilla chips, Saldibar said. While he said he is confident they will have more than enough to serve everyone who wants a bag, he wants people to keep in mind that some folks grab four or five bags in one trip.

De Leon’s is also offering fiesta platters and taco trays for Super Bowl parties.

If you’re interested in any of the aforementioned items, stores say it’s best to call ahead of time to make sure you have all the necessities ahead of Super Bowl 60.