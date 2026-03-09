Family Owned: Falco’s Heating, Cooling and Electrical started a century ago with one immigrant’s vision

Falco’s owners Grant and Andrea Falco are photographed Thursday in their showroom. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Mom and Pop shops still exist. In this series “Family Owned” we want to hear about your family-owned and operated businesses.

In 1928, Giuseppe Falco, an Italian immigrant, opened a fruit stand in Spokane Valley at 9310 E. Sprague Ave.

Ninety-eight years later, the Falco name is synonymous with customer service and integrity.

When Giuseppe’s son, Joe, saw the advent of supermarkets, he transitioned the business’ focus to nursery products and landscaping.

Later, Joe’s son, Louie, recognized the changing economic landscape and pivoted the company to hearth products. Falco’s became known for its expertise in fireplaces, stoves and inserts.

Two years ago, Louie’s son Grant and his wife Andrea became the fourth generation to lead the company, rebranding it as Falco’s Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

“My first job here was pulling weeds for 50 cents an hour in the nursery,” Grant said. “The gravel was always perfectly raked. My grandpa and dad had an eye for what it needed to look like and were meticulous in the presentation.”

It wasn’t a forgone conclusion that Grant, the oldest of three, would one day run the family business.

“My parents were good about never saying I had to,” he said. “I went to Seattle Pacific University and got a business degree, but I always knew I’d work in the store.”

Andrea’s first job was also at Falco’s, but she didn’t pull weeds – she poured coffee.

“I was 16, and they had a little coffee bar,” she said.

She and Grant didn’t date at the time, but they eventually reconnected. They married 13 years ago and have four kids.

Andrea currently handles the bookkeeping and works closely with outside accountants and support staff.

“I always wanted her to be a partner in the business with me,” Grant said.

His mother was integral to Falco’s, and when she was diagnosed with cancer and died, Andrea stepped up to the plate sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Grant had worked in the business for many years before assuming ownership and understood the ongoing adaptations needed to run a successful company.

“I’m proud that we think ahead and are willing to change,” Grant said. “Change is hard, especially in family-owned businesses.”

When he became general manager in 2012, he pivoted to a new product line.

“We quickly moved to ductless mini-splits and decided to grow our heating and cooling business.”

He said the modifications of their business model are prompted by responsiveness to industry changes and attentiveness to customers’ needs.

These days, an expansive showroom sits where his great-grandfather’s humble fruit stand once stood. An array of indoor fireplaces and outdoor living accessories like fire pits, Yeti drinkware, gas grills and pellet barbecues attracts consumers.

“It brings them in,” Grant said.

Long-term solutions to heating and cooling needs keep them coming back.

The company offers installation, service, and maintenance of furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners and air handlers.

“We have an electrical division, and in 2026, we launched a construction service division to do finish work and remodels around fireplaces,” he said. We don’t sell products, we sell solutions. We try to understand what the customer really wants.”

This creates a sense of community, no matter how large the business becomes.

Currently, Falco’s has 33 employees. Grant said eight of them have been with the company for more than 20 years. That includes Duane (45 years) and Jill (30-plus years) Spurbeck.

“Duane has been essential during the transition,” he said.

Grant believes Giuseppe Falco would be proud of how his descendants have nurtured his legacy.

“My great-grandfather built the business on offering quality products with great customer service and honesty,” he said. “No matter how many times we’ve changed the business, those principles remain.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.