Help us make the biggest guide to area summer camps

Camper Eli Cameron, 11, jumps into Lake Coeur d’Alene on Aug. 1, 2017, at Camp Sweyolakan. (Kathy Plonka/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review is seeking information for its annual guide to summer camps.

A listing of area camps and youth programs will be published in the annual Summer Plus section which comes out in mid-May. An online list will also be available until late summer.

Details can be emailed to summercamps@spokesman.com or submitted online at spokesman.com/summercamps-form.

Listings received after 5 p.m. April 24 will be included in the online version but won’t be guaranteed for the print edition.

Please include information such as dates, location, recommended ages, any cost and a phone number or an email address readers can use to request more info.

Listings can be found at spokesman.com/marketing/summer-camps.