Harrison Ford hints at retirement after ‘very special’ impact of ‘Shrinking’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Harrison Ford seems to have retirement on his mind, identifying his acclaimed role on “Shrinking” as an adequate way to end to his storied career.

The Oscar nominee, 83, said during an Apple TV press day Tuesday that, “if it was all over here, that would be sufficient,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

“Shrinking” – which debuted on Apple TV in 2023 and returned for its third season last week – stars co-creator Jason Segel as Jimmy, a therapist grieving his late wife. In the process of learning to heal himself, he begins telling his patients “exactly what he thinks.”

Ford last year earned his first Emmy nomination for his role as fellow therapist Paul, who’s battling Parkinson’s disease.

“Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with and the notion that lies behind this series,” Ford said.

He also discussed the “real sense of responsibility” he felt for his portrayal of the disease, which has afflicted new co-star Michael J. Fox since the early 1990s.

Ford admitted he found the thought of having Fox on the set “a bit daunting,” but described the “Back to the Future” alum as an “extraordinary, generous and lovely fellow” who’s “so funny as well.”

“He is such a powerful presence,” Ford said. “Such grace and courage and indomitability, and some of that, I hope, will help me color my portrayal of a character with Parkinson’s.”

The “very special” series is “a different kind of job” for the man known to so many as Indiana Jones, Han Solo and Rick Deckard – among countless other beloved characters.

“This has been a very different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Ford noted. “It really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I’m happy to have found it here.”