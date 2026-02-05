Healing Harmonies returns with Shenandoah

From staff reports

Healing Harmonies will return to the Fox Theater with 1980s and ’90s country from Shenandoah.

Shenandoah was first formed in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The group combined a range of influences, such as contemporary country, gospel, and bluegrass, to produce a sound that remains fresh while sticking to the roots of the genre.

The band is known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Next to You, Next to Me” and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” with Alison Krauss.

The group has collaborated with a wide array of artists such as Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Nickelback, Cody Johnson, Lady A and more.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation to support local cancer patients and their families.

Tickets for the Friday show at the Fox Theater start at $23 and can be purchased through the venue website.