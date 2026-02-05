Train derails in Stevens County along U.S. Highway 395 near Blue Creek and Chewelah

A train derailed in Stevens County near Blue Creek Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the train derailed from tracks off of U.S. Highway 395 and Blue Creek Road. No injuries were caused by the accident.

“Railroad crews are on scene assessing. Roadway is open and unaffected,” said Stevens County Emergency Management in a Facebook post.

Built to carry ore and other materials, the train cars were empty when they came off the tracks.

According to the social media post, it will take several weeks to repair the train tracks.