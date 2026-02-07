Mournful, ceremonial: Minneapolis VA memorial gathering overflows to remember Alex Pretti

Candles burn near a memorial for Alex Pretti on Feb. 1 in Minneapolis. (Los Angeles Times)

Paul Walsh Minnesota Star Tribune

Minneapolis VA hospital employees by the hundreds filled a chapel, crowded into spillover space, and peered at a livestream feed this week to mourn the loss of one of their own to gunfire from federal agents on a city street.

The outpouring of grief and admiration on Tuesday for Alex Pretti was detailed in a poignant account posted on the Department of Veterans Affairs website and pointed out that many on the hospital’s medical staff “had spent the last 10 days walking by flowers and condolence cards that had poured into the medical center from the community.”

The chapel was filled to capacity. Some workers assembled in another room of the building, and 650 more “huddled around computer screens to watch the live broadcast,” the VA’s posting read.

Pat Kelly, director of the Minneapolis Veterans Medical Center, greeted the nearly 1,000 employees as the memorial service began.

“This is an immeasurable loss to the Minneapolis VA and to all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Kelly said. “Alex was a valued member of our team, recognized for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to Veterans.”

He introduced the newly formed Minneapolis VA Nurse Honor Guard, a unit of eight nurses, dressed in traditional white nursing uniforms, complete with cap and cape.

Flanked by the American and Red Cross flags, the Honor Guard solemnly formed in a single line across the altar.

“I witnessed Alex as an integral part of our ICU team,” Faith Broman, Pretti’s supervisor, told employees. She added, “I will never forget meeting him at the coffee pot just two days before he died.”

Broman recalled offering Pretti an extra four hours of overtime, but he declined, saying he had important things to do.

The Honor Guard performed a traditional tribute to a fallen nurse. It began with the lighting of the Florence Nightingale lamp candle, which symbolizes the legendary nurse’s values of comfort, kindness, gentleness, courage and unwavering dedication to duty.

The tribute culminated in a final roll call. “Alex J. Pretti, registered nurse license number 2486901. Report to duty,” said Leslie Dubois, the organizer of the Honor Guard. It was answered by a single bell ring.

When the roll call was said for a third time, Dubois said, “Alex Jeffrey Pretti, registered nurse license number 2486901, is now released from duty.”

The bell rang once more, and the lamp was blown out.